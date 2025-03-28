How Will Smith Addresses 'Complicated' Jada Pinkett Smith Marriage on New Album

Getty

The rapper and actor also reflects on his infamous Oscars slap scandal on his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story.

Will Smith is getting real about his personal life in his new music.

On Friday, the rapper and actor released his fifth studio album, Based On a True Story, his first LP in two decades. In the record, Will, 56, opens up about his family -- including his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his kids -- and also addresses the infamous Oscars slap scandal.

At one point in the track, "You Lookin' For Me?" Will appears to share his plans to try to make a comeback in his acting career, before he shuts down comments about his unconventional relationship with Jada, which he referred to as "complicated."

"Won't stop, my s--t's still hot even though I won't get nominatеd," he raps. "Personal life with my wife, mind your business, it's complicated."

Meanwhile, the opening song on the record, "Int. Barbershop-Day," which features DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, makes several references to Will's Oscars scandal. If you recall, at the 2022 Academy Awards, Will slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada's hair. After he hit the comedian, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum now-infamously yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

"Will Smith is canceled," a person says in the opening lyric of the song, to which another replies, "You can't cancel no icon."

The track later refers to the aftermath of the incident.

"I heard he down bad / I heard he won the Oscar but had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s--t because he's Black," the song says.

While Will did not have to return the Best Actor Oscar he won for King Richard, the Academy banned him from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

The track goes on to directly mention Jada by name -- and even references Will's viral that he yelled at Rock.

"You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you," a woman -- seemingly B. Simone -- says, to which a man replies, "Him and Jada both crazy - girl, what you talking 'bout / You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth."

The song also includes lyrics about Will's kids. The Men in Black star shares Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24 with Jada, and Trey, 32, with ex Sheree Zampino.

"Who the f--k Will Smith think he is?" a person raps. "And that boy damn crazy how he raising them kids.”

"I ain't never gonna forgive him for that s--t he did," the song adds, appearing to allude to the Oscars slap again.