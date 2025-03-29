Woman Sets Up Spy Cam at Work, Then Catches Colleague Spike Her Drink: Police

Milwaukee County Jail

The woman reportedly put a hidden camera at her desk after she suspected her drinks had been "contaminated by a chemical substance," with the footage allegedly showing her co-worker putting drops of super glue in her soda.

A Wisconsin man stands accused of spiking his female co-worker's drink -- this after he was allegedly caught red-handed on a hidden camera she set up.

According to Milwaukee County court records, Joseph R. Ross, 34, was charged with one felony count of placing foreign objects in edibles after he allegedly put super glue in his co-worker's soda at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.

In a probable cause affidavit, obtained by Law&Crime and local Fox affiliate WITI, on Thursday, March 20, Wisconsin State Fair Park Police officers said they were approached by a woman -- described as "JH" in the complaint -- during a foot patrol, and she asked to speak with them privately.

"During the conversation, JH told the Officers that approximately 2 to 3 weeks ago, JH suspected that her beverages on her desk had been contaminated by a chemical substance,” the complaint said. "JH was made aware of the contamination, due to the strong chemical smell and taste. JH stated that upon consumption of those beverages, she became ill. Moreover, JH did not consent to anyone placing anything in her drink."

Per the affidavit, JH said she was suspicious that drinks on her desk were being contaminated and set up a hidden camera that morning to see if she could catch the possible suspect -- and she allegedly did.

"At approximately 9:52 a.m., JH's camera captured JH's co-worker, whom JH shares an office with, Joseph R. Ross, hereinafter the Defendant, put a foreign substance into JH's soft drink," the complaint said. "JH shared the video footage with the Officers."

According to WITI, the affidavit stated that footage showed Ross was "in possession of a small bottle/tube type dispenser, with a white nozzle" that appeared to "be brown/orange in color." Ross was then seen allegedly "pinch[ing] and manipul[ing] the small bottle/tube with his left thumb and forefinger while continuously holding the dispenser above the can of soda."

Per the outlets, police said that during a subsequent interview with Ross, he "admitted to placing a supplement" into JH's drink. Investigators allegedly later discovered a pair of latex gloves that had been "wadded into a ball," and "found that each contained an item."

"One glove contained a blue plastic cap. The other glove contained a super glue container," the affidavit said, adding that he container was "Gorilla Brand Super Glue."

Ross was arrested, and he appeared in court on Wednesday. He's being held at Milwaukee County Jail on a $10,000 bond. According to Law&Crime, Ross faces up to three and a half years in state prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted. He is set to appear in court on April 3 for his preliminary hearing.

The Wisconsin State Park released a statement to WITI following Ross' arrest.

"The two individuals involved were employed by a vendor and were not State Fair Park employees, therefore, we cannot comment on employment status," the statement read. "However, since this incident occurred while at State Fair Park, our police department responded, conducted a thorough investigation, and submitted the report to the District Attorney. Additionally, our police department has issued a 'No Trespass Order' to the individual being charged.