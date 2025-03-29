Catelynn Lowell Shares Reason Why Daughter's Adoptive Parents Blocked Her & Tyler

Instagram

"I deserve a f--king apology!" a heated Catelynn says on the latest episode of "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter," while she also addresses those who criticize her and Tyler for posting about the drama with Carly's adoptive parents on social media.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are sharing more insight on their daughter Carly's adoptive parents' alleged decision to block them.

As shown on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the couple has claimed that Carly's adoptive parents -- Brandon and Teresa Davis -- cut off communication between them, prompting Catelynn and Tyler to make the difficult decision to take a "pause" from their attempts to get in contact with Carly.

On Thursday's new episode, Catelynn opened up about the situation while chatting with co-star Maci Bookout and former co-star, Kailyn Lowry. According to Catelynn, the Davis' blocked her and Tyler for their "mental health."

"Brandon and Teresa straight up told our adoption counselor Dawn, 'Yeah, I had to block her for my mental health," she claimed. "And I was, like, 'Your mental health, your mental health?' I mean, it was like anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up of when I hugged her in the hospital and told her bye."

"Dawn says, like, 'Oh, Teresa said, you guys are going to have to have a talk, that she needs to have a very sincere apology,'" Catelynn recalled. "I said, 'You? You need an apology? For what? For me putting the truth out about how you are as a human and what you did to us?' I deserve a f--king apology!"

Brandon and Teresa adopted Carly when she was just a baby, as shown on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. Though they opted for an open adoption and allowed the Baltierras to have contact with Carly over the years, those visits have dramatically reduced in recent years -- according to Catelynn and Tyler.

On Thursday's episode, Catelynn said Carly's adoptive parents demanded that they no longer send gifts to their daughter either.

"She straight up told Dawn to tell us that we're not allowed to send gifts anymore because it's uncalled for," she claimed. "She said, 'But tell them they can't tell anybody I said that.' And I said, 'Well, f--k now, I'm saying it. I'm spilling it from the rooftops.'"

"You have my kid, you can't take my story, too," Tyler chimed in.

The couple stopped by Kail's house to talk about the launch of their podcast, Cate and Ty: Break It Down. Thursday's hour showed Catelynn and Tyler filming a podcast interview with TikToker Jordy Cray, which reportedly drops next week.

During a snippet of the upcoming conversation on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn and Tyler hit back at critics who claim that the pair regularly posting about the drama with Brandon and Teresa on social media is hurting their case.

"I don't care about Brandon and Teresa right now," Tyler said. "Now that the access is taken away, it's like, well, then…"

Cray noted that he believes Catelynn and Tyler "don't have anything left to lose at this point," to which Catelynn agreed, before Cray said he thinks "venting" on social media "hurt" their cause.

"Our main goal for putting stuff out publicly was because if Carly has a chance of being able to see that we never stopped trying, she deserves to know that in my opinion," Catelynn replied. "Also, it is bringing awareness to everybody that is involved in adoption."

"We didn't speak on a lot of things that happened behind closed doors because ... that's priority number one is being able to see her and have access to her," Tyler added.

The pair -- who also share Nova, 10, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3, -- then got heated as they shared that they take issue with Carly's adoptive parents apparently not approving of Carly referring to her siblings as "sisters."

"Carly's always said, 'This is my sister.' So, I thought it was an okay thing," Catelynn said. "So, I just went with it. Teresa said, 'The word sisters just really gets me.'"

"'It doesn't sit right with me,'" Tyler chimed in, recalling Teresa's alleged words, adding, "Should we say birth sister? What would you prefer? And she literally didn't really have an answer."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Cateynn addressed those who "bash" her and Tyler for opening up about their adoption experience and the drama with the Davis' on social media, claiming that critics have posted a photo of Carly on the internet.

"The irony here is that the same pages & people who continuously bash me & Ty for just speaking about our adoption publicly are now spreading an actual picture of her publicly," Catelynn wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The hypocrisy is literally insane to me."

Tyler reshared Catelynn's post to how own Stories, adding, "They have all become/done the exact thing they claim to hate."