Fran Drescher Reveals 'Rotation' of Friends with Benefits, Why She Won't Get Serious

Getty

"I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!" the Nanny star says of her expanded FWB situation, before explaining why she won't commit further.

Fran Drescher is out here living her best life, maintaining a close relationship with her gay ex-husband and all of her friends ... with benefits!

Five years after dropping the bombshell that she was enjoying a "friend with benefits" situation, The Nanny alum dropped the a in a new chat with Page Six, revealing she now has a "little rotation" going.

The outlet admitted their reporter "gasped a little" at hearing the word "rotation" to explain her FWB situation, which led to a laugh from Drescher, who responded, "I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!"

As for why, after more than two decades since the dissolution of her marriage to high school sweetheart Peter Jacobson, Drescher hasn't gotten more serious with anyone else, she says it's because of that marriage.

Drescher and Jacobson first met when she was 15 years old. They married six years later, but ultimately would separate in 1996 and get divorced in 1999, as noted by Page Six. Then, a couple of years later, Jacobson came out as gay.

Nevertheless, to hear Drescher talk about it, Jacobson remains the love of her life and is still the only man to have her whole heart. She explained to Page Six that she and Jacobson are "very close," which is why she can't offer much more than "friends with benefits" to anyone else.

Five years ago, she shared that she was seeing her "friend with benefits" about twice a month, which for her busy schedule was "more than enough. Now, she tells the outlet she's enjoying her "rotation" situation.

She's also enjoying her work on that Nanny revival that's been talked about. The musical adaptation has been hit with a lot of roadblocks, Drescher explained, "between the [actors] strike, my dad passing away, and now the Palisades fire, which impacted my house."

She shared that her house "is still standing, but it’s not livable, and the neighborhood is not livable."