David Beckham's Former Assistant Rebecca Loos Reiterates Affair Claims, Says She 'Never Lied'

"I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers," says the former Dutch model, who worked as Beckham's personal assistant in 2003. "And all I had on my side was the truth."

David Beckham's former assistant is maintaining her claims that she had an affair with the soccer star more than 20 years ago.

Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia in a segment published on Sunday, March 30, the former Dutch model, who worked as Beckham's personal assistant in 2003, said she "never lied" about the fourth-month tryst, which allegedly occurred while Beckham was married to his wife, Victoria Beckham.

While David has yet to respond to Loos' latest comments, he previously denied her accusations, calling them "ludicrous" in a statement he made to the The Guardian two decades ago, when she first brought the claims to light.

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do, to go up against them," Loos told 60 Minutes Australia. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.

Loos, who is now married and a mom to two teenage boys, began working for David shortly after he was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003.

It wasn't until her employment was terminated shortly after that Loos came forward with the claims, telling News of the World in April 2004 interview that the pair had a four-month affair. David was five years into his marriage to Victoria at the time -- the Beckhams have been married since 1999 and had welcomed sons Brooklyn and Cruz when Loos began working for him. They would later welcome son Romeo and their youngest, daughter Harper.

In his denial at the time, the 49-year-old British-born athlete said, "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example."

"The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids," he added. "There is nothing any third party can do to change this."

Reflecting on the her time as David's assistant, Loos told 60 Minutes Australia that the job was often all-consuming, as she was the "first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening."

The alleged affair began when Victoria was out of town, Loos claims, reiterating her previous accusation that David invited her to a hotel, adding that she eventually "gave in."

"I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me," Loos said. "And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realizations started to hit that I'd been massively played."

Loos told 60 Minutes Australia that she spoke out publicly after rumors that David had been having an extramarital affair first hit the British media, because she "always had the opinion [that] it's better that it comes from me and I have some sort of control."

That time in David's life was briefly touched on two decades later in the 2023 four-part Netflix documentary, Beckham. While neither Loos or her allegations were mentioned by name in the series, both David and Victoria reflected on that difficult time in their marriage following David's transfer to Real Madrid.

Calling it "the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life," the former Spice Girls singer said "it felt like the world was against us."

"And here’s the thing -- we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," she added. The doc marked the first time Victoria had ever spoken publicly about her husband's alleged infidelities, with both Loos and Sarah Marbeck, who also accused him of cheating with her then, discussed by Victoria and David in the four-part doc's final episode.

"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," David said in the series. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning."

Loos now claims that while there were "horrible stories" about the alleged affair at the time, they were about both her and Victoria, but "never" David, she said, alleging that "nothing changed in his life" at the time.