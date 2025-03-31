Man Accused of Trying to Push Wife Off Hawaii Cliff Suffered 'Extreme Jealously', Accused Her of Affair: Docs

Facebook

The wife's restraining order petition details the attack -- during which she claims he "bashed" her in the head with a rock and attempted to inject her with a syringe -- as well as their alleged marriage issues beforehand and his damning message to his son after.

New details from a wife's harrowing account of her husband's alleged cliff-side attack on her have been revealed, after the woman filed a restraining order against her anesthesiologist other half.

Hawaii doc Gerhardt Konig was indicted on attempted murder charges Friday, after he and his wife Arielle Konig went on a trip from their home on Maui to Oahu. Once there, she alleges he suggested they go on a hike in Honolulu, before he attempted to push her off a cliff, inject her with something in a syringe, and began "bashing" her head with a rock.

As Arielle has been named publicly by her lawyer, she's being named here. Her attorney told Island News, "Arielle is focusing on her recovery at home in Maui with the support of her family. She kindly asks that the media and the public respect their privacy during this time."

Details of the Alleged Attack

On Friday, Arielle filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against her husband. Per AP, a judge signed off on the order, which says Konig must stay away from his wife and the couple's children. The pair, who married in 2018, share two sons, ages 2 and 4.

The petition also included new details about the alleged attack, which Arielle says happened a few months after Konig accused her of having an affair back in December. This, she said, "led to extreme jealousy on his part," with the docs claiming the pair had been in therapy since. She also claimed that since the affair allegations, "he has attempted to control and monitor all of my communications."

Last weekend -- on Sunday, March 23 -- she said the two took a trip to Honolulu to celebrate her birthday, leaving their sons at home on Maui. On Monday, she claimed he suggested they take a hike in an area with "steep drop-offs on both sides."

At one point during the hike, Arielle said she "became uneasy" and took a break, as he kept walking, eventually returning to her. When he got back, she claims he wanted to take a photo near the cliff's edge, something she wasn't comfortable with "because I was feeling dizzy." She then claimed he started shouting he was sick of her and started to push her toward the cliff.

"I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff," she said, claiming he then reached for a syringe in his bag and tried to inject her with something. "I do not know what was in the syringe, but Gerhardt is an anesthesiologist and has access to several potentially lethal medications as part of his employment," wrote Arielle in the petition.

After biting him on the arm, she said he then "began bashing me repeated on the head" with a rock -- something two women on the trail allegedly witnessed before calling 911. One of the witnesses, per earlier court documents, said she heard a woman yelling, "Help! Help me! He is trying to kill me. He is hitting me on the head with a rock."

According to the petition, Konig allegedly contacted his adult son -- her stepson -- after the incident via FaceTime, telling him, "I just tried to kill Ari but she got away." She claimed he also told his son he wanted to kill himself by jumping off the cliff.

He was later arrested that same day.

Konig's attorney has not yet commented on the case. The anesthesiologist has been suspended by Maui Health -- a Kaiser Permanente affiliate -- pending investigation. He's being held without bail.