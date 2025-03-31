Gia Giudice Promises 'Everything Is Under Control' Amid Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Tax Debt Claims

Instagram/Getty

"My mom has everything under control and there's nothing to worry about," Gia told listeners on the latest episode of her Casual Chaos podcast.

Gia Giudice is setting the record straight where her mother and stepfather's finances are concerned.

During Sunday's episode of her new podcast, Casual Chaos, Gia touched on some of the headlines surrounding her famous family last week, after PEOPLE obtained records that suggested Teresa and her husband Luis Ruelas had accumulated a $3 million tax debt.

"We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments. I'm sure you all have seen the news," Gia began.

"My mom has been the sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father [Joe Giudice] left for prison," she continued. "She has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable."

"Like, I can't stress enough how much my mom has worked," Gia added. "Everything will be resolved. My mom has everything under control and there's nothing to worry about."

The 24-year-old continued, "My stepdad, Luis, is the most amazing stepfather. He treats my sisters and I like we are his own. He is also working on getting everything resolved as well. But there's nothing to worry about. Everything's going to be fine. But thank you for your concern."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to the court docs obtained by PEOPLE, the couple have received more than $3 million in tax liens, which, per the IRS, is the government's legal claim against a person's property when there's a failure to pay a tax debt.

The documents allege that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star owes $303,889.20, while Ruelas reportedly owes nearly $2.6 million. Ruelas was issued a lien for $163,523.94 in December 2024, per PEOPLE. The lien is reportedly still an open case.

The news quickly made its way across the Bravoverse, catching the attention of former fellow housewife, Bethenny Frankel, who took to social media to weigh in.

"OMG no say this is not so," Frankel captioned a Reel in which she discussed the allegations against Teresa, 52, and Ruelas, 49.

In the clip, The Real Housewives of New York City alum noted that the issue seemed awfully familiar to Teresa's previous money and legal issues with her ex-husband.

"I can not believe that Teresa is in another marriage with financial, legal issues," Frankel said in the video. "I'll have to pull when I tweeted 'If Teresa Giudice does not sign a prenup I will jump through my phone.'"

Teresa and her first husband Joe filed for bankruptcy in 2009, claiming they were $11 million in debt. Five years later, the pair were indicted on 39 counts, including bankruptcy fraud. Teresa ended up serving 11 months of a 15-moth prison sentence the following year, while Joe spent 41-months behind bars. Following his release, he was deported to his native Italy, and now lives in The Bahamas.

Gia also took a moment during Monday's podcast episode to address Frankel's comments, and her response was a bit tongue-in-cheek.

"Bethenny Frankel, thank you so much for your sweet video. You are a mother with a daughter. I bet you wouldn't like [it] if somebody was saying this about you," Gia said. "I hope that one thousand dollars TikTok paycheck was really worth it. And thanks. But we're doing perfectly fine over here."