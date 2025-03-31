Melanie Lynskey Gushes Over Husband Jason Ritter Insisting He Would 'Fight' For Her (Exclusive)

However, the Yellowjackets star stresses that "he's not out there trying to take down the lesbian community."

Melanie Lynskey loves that her husband is ready to fight for her.

The Yellowjackets star stepped out on the red carpet at PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre to celebrate Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, which she appears in for one episode.

While speaking with TooFab, Lynskey gushed at her husband Jason Ritter's reaction to the lesbian community asking if "he can fight," after seeing how stunning his wife looked at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party earlier this month.

"Yes, it's lovely to have someone who will fight for you," she told TooFab exclusively, before stressing, "He's not out there trying to take down the lesbian community."

"Also, the other day, he was like everybody knows lesbians have the best taste," she recalled.

"[I said] 'Okay, that's a generalization,' and he was like, 'It's just true, it's absolutely true,'" Lynskey continued -- before humbly calling the thirst of both men and women for her "very nice, very sweet."

Earlier this month, Ritter took to X to ensure the online world knew what he was capable of should they try and go after his wife, after she stepped out in a show-stopping red sequin gown that had everyone talking.

Yes I can fight — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 3, 2025 @JasonRitter

He then posted a TikTok of him showcasing his skills with the caption:

"Not ONLY can I fight but I can also make you look at this ROOM and appreciate the MAGIC of a person who is SO kind and wonderful AND does NOT have the bad habit of CAPITALIZING random words in the middle OF a sentence for emPHASis. She doesn’t really watch TikTok but I pass along your messages to her and we both appreciate."

In the comments, Ritter added, "Melanie would like everyone to know there is no rug in the room yet but that is a part of her evil master plan to make the world more beautiful in any and every way she can."

Now, every time Ritter posts a TikTok from their house, fans compliment Lynskey on her interior design skills.