Orlando Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Details First Time He Lied About Drugs In Child Star Doc (Exclusive)

ID

In an exclusive sneak peek at "Child Stars Gone Violent" on ID's Hollywood Demons, premiering tonight, Omenia Alexandria unpacks the moment her concerns about the former That's So Raven star led her to confront him about a "bag of crystals" she found -- and what he claimed it was.

Already an established child actor, Orlando Brown reached a new level of stardom when he joined That's So Raven in the early 2000s. But the child star has since become even more well known for his trouble with the law.

Investigation Discovery is unpacking "Child Stars Gone Violent" in the second episode of its new series Hollywood Demons, premiering tonight, including Brown's tumultuous years after his peak as a child star nearly 20 years ago.

Alexandria Omena was Brown's girlfriend at the time. The pair, who share a child, were romantically linked in 2016 when he was arrested in a parking lot and ultimately charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, and two counts of drug possession.

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek at the new series, Omena details the first moment her relationship with Brown turned that corner and started moving toward his slew of legal troubles to come.

According to Omena, her concerns started to rise when she noticed that Brown's sleep behaviors were changing.

"I noticed he was sweating all the time. I noticed that he was always very on edge, argumentative," she said.

Additionally, Omena "realized how much weight that he had lost and how bad he looked."

That got her looking for answers, and that's when she said she found a "bag of crystals." With no idea what she'd uncovered, Omena said she confronted Brown with it.

"I'm looking like, 'Is this cocaine? I don't know. Is this cocaine?'" she recalled, saying that Brown shot back, "'Oh babe! Oh, oh, those are my pills smashed up. That's why it looks like that. That's the best form of it. That's the--"

At that piont, Omena threw her arms up in exasperation remembering how lost and confused she felt in the moment. "What do I know?" she confessed. "I have never been put in front of these kind of things."

Even confronted with the evidence of a deeper problem he was dealing with that she wasn't privy to, Omena admitted she didn't realize the depths of what was going on until his behavior toward her began to get more erratic and "his violence kind of gradually escalated."

Also in the episode, Omena details her role in what would become his first major bust in 2016, as covered by Entertainment Weekly, sharing that it began with an argument in the car. As he allegedly was "screaming" in her face, Omena said she told her navigation system, "Map me to the local and closest police department."

She then drove straight there, leading to a confrontation as Brown refused to get out of the car even as they became "surrounded by police with guns, pointed at my car."

She said, "I watch him reach down in his sock pull out a meth pipe and throw it under his seat." But she wasn't the only one who saw it, leading to Brown's arrest, with EW noting the felony complaint for that incident reported by CNN included the allegation he'd struck the woman with whom he was in a relationship -- i.e., Omena.

For that incident, Brown was sentenced to three years probation, but it would prove just the first of many run-ins with the law. Later in 2016, Brown was arrested in Las Vegas while leaving a hotel known for alleged prostitution and was found again in possession of methamphetamine.

Also in 2016, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a restaurant owned by his childhood friend and attempting to change the locks, ultimately found on the roof of the establishment. He finally entered rehab by the end of that tumultuous year with urging from friends and family, but only stayed for one week.

The actor made a memorable appearance on Dr. Phil in 2018, in which he claimed to be sober for four years, while also making false claims that he was the son of Michael Jackson -- full name Orlando Brown Prince Michael Jackson Jr. -- and that he had four children, two he had never met.

After Brown was filmed in 2020 making NSFW claims about an oral sex encounter with Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer host said that this "is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves."

The Wild 'n Out host said that he watched several of Brown's videos at the time and saw a collective "cry for help" in them, calling for "real leaders or solid individuals in this young man's life" to "embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn't become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances."

Brown's next arrest came in 2022 on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge when he allegedly threatened his brother with a hammer and broken-off knife. He was released from local jail for that incident in February 2023.

At the time of this incident, his brother claimed he'd taken Brown in two weeks before the alleged attack to prevent him from having to live in a homeless shelter, according to TMZ.

And just last year, per EW, Brown was kicked out of a Los Angeles restaurant after shouting he was "Satan and Lucifer's son."

The logline for ID's "Child Stars Gone Violent" episode of Hollywood Demons reads, "In the golden era of ’90s family-friendly TV, child actors weren’t just stars—they were America’s sweethearts. But for some, the transition out of the spotlight dragged them down a path of crime, addiction, and violence."

The latest two-hour installment looks at the struggles of several former child stars, including interviews with Brian Bonsall (Family Ties) and Dee Jay Daniels (The Hughleys) as they "unpack the harsh reality of life after fame."

It also features producers from Home Improvement and That's So Raven as they look at the legal troubles their young stars, like Brown and Zachery Ty Bryan, have endured in the years since their shows ended.

Hollywood Demons: "Child Stars Gone Violent" premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ID.