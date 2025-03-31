SNL Writer Jokes About Morgan Wallen's Abrupt Walk Off -- But Is Adamant He's a Fan

It comes after the country star made an abrupt exit from the sketch show while the credits were still rolling.

Leave it to a Saturday Night Live writer to joke about Morgan Wallen's headline-making appearance on the sketch show.

On Sunday, show writer Josh Patten took to Instagram to poke fun at the situation, after the country artist high-tailed it out of 30 Rock over the weekend as the show was ending.

Patten posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck to his Instagram Stories with the caption: "Get me to God's Country," a blatant reference to Wallen.

SNL writer Josh Patten responds to Morgan Wallen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xcTaIL9LHn — mike murray (@snlmikemurray) March 30, 2025 @snlmikemurray

Wallen made headlines for his abrupt exit from the sketch show on Saturday night, walking off the stage and in front of the camera to leave while the credits were rolling and the rest of the cast -- and guest host Mikey Madison -- were still saying their goodbyes.

He then posted a photo of a private jet to Instagram with the caption, "Get me to God's Country."

Many assumed Patten was mocking the "Cowgirls" star with his own post -- however, the SNL writer later insisted that wasn't the case.

After his Instagram Story went viral, he uploaded a series of posts to defend himself, including adding an eyeroll emoji to a screenshot of a comment saying, "Guessing Patten's not a Morgan Wallen fan?"

He then doubled down on his love of Wallen by sharing his most-played songs of 2023 -- which included five of the artists songs and the caption, "How quickly the media forgets 2023."

Patten went on to share a photo of the Krispy Kreme store in Times Square, writing, "Bravely standing up to Whiskey Riff dot com so that my children and grandchildren won't have to."

He added Wallen's song with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help," too.

To top it all off, Patten continued the joke, and took advantage of the number of eyes on him, by writing, "WHILE I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION" -- before sharing a video of himself shooting a three-pointer on a basketball court set to Wallen's song, "I Wrote The Book" (below).

Aside from his initial Instagram post, Wallen hasn't addressed his exit further.

This isn't the first SNL controversy for the singer, who was uninvited from performing on the show back in October 2020 -- after he was seen partying at the University of Alabama unmasked amid the Covid pandemic just days before he was scheduled to appear on the NBC show.

At the time, he reacted to the situation by saying, "I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short sighted, and they've obviously affected my long term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy."