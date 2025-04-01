Brian Littrell's Son Survives Hollywood Week on American Idol, Dedicates Emotional Song to Late Grandmother

Americal Idol/YouTube

Littrell's advancement on the show comes as fellow nepo baby Lola Bonfiglio -- Carnie Wilson's daughter -- was cut.

Baylee Littrell is continuing to impress the American Idol judges -- one emotional ballad at the time.

After making it through the final auditions, Baylee -- the son of Backstreet Boys singer, Brian Littrell -- took the stage for Hollywood week on Monday's episode, where he performed an original song in front of judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

And while Baylee's parents were in the audience as he performed the moving melody, titled, "Hey Jesus," there was one person the 22-year-old desperately wishes could've seen him sing it.

Written during "a pretty tough time" in his life, Baylee said the song was inspired by his grandmother, whom he called his "best friend."

"My grandma was my best friend. With my dad being away on tour, she would always step in. She understood me like not many people do," he lamented, before tearfully revealing that his grandmother died nearly three years prior. "I thought she was going to be around for moments like this. I never expected to lose her, so when I did, I questioned everything and I pushed away faith … this song kind of helped me find it."

Strumming along on an acoustic guitar as he sang to his fellow Idol hopefuls, Baylee got the stamp of approval from more than just the judges. When the camera panned over to his famous father, the 50-year-old pop superstar was singing along.

"When your family's in the music business, it opens a lot of doors," Baylee said in a confessional. "But it also creates a lot of animosity, so my big thing here is I'm here to make this on my own and carve my path."

And it looks like he's doing just that, with Richie applauding the "great lyrics" and Underwood telling Baylee that his "heart" and "genuineness" really came through during the performance.

"If my grandma saw me, she'd probably be really proud," Baylee said. "I hope it's enough to get to the next round."

After seeing all 144 finalists perform, the judges deliberated over who to keep and who to cut, with Baylee ultimately surviving the elimination.

Baylee's advancement onto the next round of the show's 23rd season comes as another singer with a famous family got the boot, with Carnie Wilson's daughter Lola Bonfiglio getting sent home after her performance of Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather."

"This has been such a roller-coaster," the 19-year-old said through tears. "And I love roller-coasters."

Wilson was there to comfort her daughter after hearing the results, embracing her with a big hug.

"You took a chance and you gave it your all," Wilson said. "That means you're a winner."