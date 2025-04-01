Chelsea Handler's Nephews Asked Her to Stop Posting Topless Skiing Photos

Instagram

Chelsea Handler revealed why she no longer posts topless skiing photos to social media, an annual birthday tradition she has since put an end to.

The comedian used to mark her special day by sharing photos and videos of herself on the slopes in the near-buff. In recent years, however, she's instead rocked a bikini, something fellow comedian Fortune Feimster asked her about during an appearance on her What A Joke with Tom and Fortune radio show on SiriusXM.

"I check in on you on, uh, your socials because you're usually skiing down a mountain topless ... and, you know, I'm not missing that," Feimster quipped during her interview with Handler. "Chelsea's boobs I've seen a lot and they are great," she added, as Handler pointed out they've gone on many a vacation together.

"I just would like to clarify that the last five or six ski videos have been with tops on," Handler then added -- before Feimster joked, "I know, I don't like it," and asked why she stopped.

"I think my nephews asked me to stop. And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," Handler explained.

"But they said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, 'Great. I'm relevant to college kids. Whoa, perfect. That's all really I could have ever asked for,'" Handler continued, sarcastically. "

And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them. You know? I don't wanna be, like, a joke."

Feimster, however, had the perfect comeback for Handler's nephews -- saying she would have told them, "Are you enjoying this ski vacation? Do you like the college money I'm sending you? Then your auntie's gonna ski topless."

The comment was appreciated by Handler, who joked, "Thank you for saying that so I didn't have to, Fortune."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Handler got pretty candid about masturbation -- something she said she discovered "early" in life after learning other girls her age were "rubbing their jeans."

"Oviously, like everything in life, I took it way too far and over abused myself and got caught," she continued of her self-discovery. "As I learned about masturbating and that I could get the feeling wherever I pretty much wanted, I'd use a ruler in school in the middle of class, I'd be rubbing myself up and down with a ruler and then you climax and you're like sweaty and you look a little bit like a molester."

"And then you think you're done, but you want another round. It's just like regular sex, you're like, ugh, gross, you climax, you're done with your partner, you're like, don't touch me," she continued. "And then two minutes later you're like, maybe one more time."

Handler admitted she "got completely carried away" because nobody called her out on her behavior. She then exclaimed, "Thank god for Jane Fonda," after recently explaining how the legendary actress did sit her down and call her out for an entirely different set of wild behavior at a party.

"I'm not unreasonable," she concluded with a laugh.