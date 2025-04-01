Haley Joel Osment Recalls Audition for Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks: 'Very Crazy Memory' (Exclusive)

He also spilled to TooFab exclusively about his upcoming role on Poker Face Season 2 and supporting his sister Emily Osment.

Haley Joel Osment had better places to be than auditioning with Tom Hanks.

While speaking with TooFab at PaleyFest LA over the weekend for Season 2 of Poker Face, Osment recalled viral audition with Hanks for Forrest Gump -- which recently went viral all over again on Reddit.

"I remember that day very well. Yeah, it's a very crazy memory," Osmont told TooFab exclusively.

"Because that was ... 32 years ago? I saw that he was at a Dodger game keeping score a couple days ago, and I was there keeping score too," he added.

While he can recall the audition, he also remembered being more focused on what was going to happen after the audition when he was just four-years-old.

"It's a really great memory, and it makes me laugh too, because all I cared about when I walked in there was my family and I were going on a camping trip after, so in my like four-year-old mind, I was like, 'As soon as we get get this over with -- a session with Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks -- then I can get to the real stuff camping in Bishop yeah,'" he told TooFab.

Just last week, his audition with the Academy-award winning actor went viral. The footage shows Hanks purposefully forget his lines to make Osment feel better about his stumbles during the audition.

Osment is playing a social media influencer in Season 2 of Poker Face, telling TooFab that the show's lead and writer, Natasha Lyonne, brings the "energy" on set.

"It's so fun. Her creative process is so cool to be around," Osment said.

"She likes to sing before takes and stuff like that. So just a lot of energy and there's a lot of text in the scenes that I had with her. And seeing her and Ti West just break down material and just look for opportunities to hit certain beats and to create that atmosphere of the show ... it's really a cool thing to see," he recalled to TooFab.

The acting trait definitely runs through the Osment family, as his sister Emily Osment is continuing to work in the industry -- and currently leads Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

"Oh, absolutely," Osment said of being a support for his sister.

"She's having such a great run with her career. She's on George and Mandy, which has been very successful. And I'm really proud of her. She's done a great job," he added.