7th Heaven Almost Featured Brother-Sister Kiss Jessica Biel 'Thinks' They Actually Filmed

"I do think we shot it. I think, at the time, everyone was like, 'This isn't really gonna work," 7th Heaven star revealed.

Jessica Biel kissed her brother ... TV brother, that is.

During the conversation, the co-hosts wondered whether or not the kiss actually happened.

"We've been talking about it," Mitchell said, per Us Weekly. "We thought [there was a kiss] but we know it never made it to air. I couldn't remember if you guys actually had to shoot it?"

Biel responded, “I do think we shot it. I think, at the time, everyone was like, ‘This isn’t really gonna work. Everybody seemed to think this was not the best move for these siblings on this show."

In the show's pilot, Biel's Mary Camden asks her brother Matt to teach her out to kiss -- a moment which is interrupted by the pair's father, played by Stephen Collins. But, behind-the-scenes it seems, an alternate version may have been filmed.

"Honestly, I don't know if that was real or not," Biel then wondered. "Did it actually happen?"

Though Biel shared that it was weird to kiss her sibling on the show, added that her "14-year-old self" may have been excited about it. After Mitchell then called out the many "makeout sessions" Biel had throughout the series, the actress quipped, "I mean, someone had to do it."

Watson was previously asked about the kiss during a panel at '90s Con last year.

"I knew then, I was like, 'I don't want to do this.' And I found out from Brenda [Hampton], the creator, that it was [executive producer] Aaron [Spelling] that insisted on having that scene," he said at the time, per Us Weekly. "That was the only time I ever questioned Aaron's creativity because I always think, 'This would never happen.'"

Catherine Hicks -- who played mom Annie Camden -- also said both Biel and Mitchell "had such a crush" on Watson at the time.