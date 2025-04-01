Kristin Cavallari Reveals NHL Star She Had a 'Deep' Fling With Before Ending Romance

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is doing some serious name dropping as far as her love life is concerned.

Three months after Cavallari teased the new romance, referring to herself as a "f--king WAG through and through," the reality star confirmed that she had a brief but "deep" fling with Nate Thompson.

The reveal came during Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, where she finally shared the name of the retired NHL player after she says "TikTok f--king detectives" "pieced together" the clues following her appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast in December.

"I don't even care," she quipped. "I said his name on [my podcast] tour. I really think he's such a great guy. … He is someone who has done a lot of work on himself."

Telling her listeners that they "connected on such a deep level," Cavallari called the fling "one of the deeper relationships" despite the short period of time they were together.

"We didn't hold back anything," she explained, before gushing over the "honest, pure, amazing" connection she had with the ex-athlete. "We told each other f--king everything."

While the pair were "mostly long distance" during the brief romance, The Hills alum said they kept in touch by exchanging "voice notes, FaceTime calls, phone calls [and] texting."

While Cavallari said she's "done" dating still-competing athletes, the reason for her split from Thompson had little to do with his former profession. Instead, she said, it's the thing that'' been "missing" from all of her recent romances.

"That attraction piece for me has to be so on fire for me to want to be with someone," she explained. "I have gone out with amazing men, and this guy is a good example of that. Why can't I fall in love you?"

While the relationship was "firing on all other cylinders," Cavallari said that sadly, there wasn't a "flame" with Thompson.

"I need in the beginning to want to rip your f--king clothes off," Cavallari insisted. "I need compatibility and chemistry. I understand that what I'm searching for is rare. … I'm not gonna settle for anything less than exactly what I want."

And though she clarified that she was very much "attracted to" Thompson and had "fun" with the 40-year-old when he came and stayed with her for New Year's, it wasn't enough to go the distance.

The mother of three is back on the dating apps, however, telling her listeners Tuesday she Chas since reactivated her Raya account, but is not "hoe-ing it up," adding that she and has had an "absurd[ly]" small amount of hookups since divorcing ex-husband Jay Cutler, despite what some on the internet think.