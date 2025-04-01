Lauren Graham, Amy Sherman-Palladino on Potential Gilmore Girls Return ... In the Snow? (Exclusive)

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and star Kelly Bishop -- who played Emily Gilmore -- shared their thoughts on a possible revival and why Palladino may "have to sue" Graham for her comments.

Gilmore Girls fans may be seeing snow in Stars Hollow.

While speaking with TooFab at PaleyFest LA over the weekend, series star Lauren Graham gave fans a glimmer of hope that they may be seeing the mother-daughter duo on their screens once again.

Creator of the series, Amy Sherman-Palladino, had just told TooFab that she would work with Graham for the "rest of her life" and would be open to more of the show, something we then relayed to Graham.

"Oh. That's amazing," Graham -- who starred on the seires as Lorelai Gilmore -- began.

"I love that she said that. She has not said it to me, but this is how you find things out in Hollywood. I would do literally anything, anytime with her," Graham told TooFab exclusively.

"If you are lucky to get to this point, all you want to do is make little stories with your friends, and I just feel so fortunate to be here," she added. "I would love to do anything."

Anything means anything ... right?

In March, Graham appeared on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, where she revealed she would be open to a Christmas special. With that in mind, we said "surely" a film must be coming.

Graham's response: "Surely" ... before shrugging her shoulders.

The evening at Dolby Theater was to celebrate Sherman-Palladino's world, where the panel looked back on the prolific TV creator's hit shows, including Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while previewing her upcoming ballet comedy Étoile.

While Graham may have shared her thoughts on a Christmas special on the podcast, Sherman-Palladino had not yet caught wind of it, until we told her.

"Did she now? She didn’t mention that to me. Lauren and I are going to have a talk later," she said.

"That's copyright infringement. We may do a lawsuit against her," Daniel Palladino -- Amy's husband and producing/writing partner -- joked.

"Now we have to sue Lauren Graham. That's going to put a damper on our boozy lunches," she sarcastically quipped.

"I want to work with Lauren for the rest of my life. So, you know... If she wants snow, I'm going to give her snow," she added more seriously.

The creator and her husband also gushed at the support received from past actors taking the time to celebrate them.

"It's amazing," Sherman-Palladino said. "We miss them when they leave and we want them back. So for a night at least we get to sit up there with everybody and then maybe afterwards we'll all get drunk and trash a bar or a hotel room or something like that."

Kelly Bishop was also one of the actors in attendance supporting Sherman-Palladino and noted one of the biggest hurdles the team faces in bringing back the Gilmores.

"I think it would depend on so many different things," Bishop -- who played Lorelai's mother Emily Gilmore -- explained.

"It would, first of all, depend on Amy. And then it would depend on Lauren Graham. And then it would depend on Alexis Bledel. And I would go along with any of it," she reassured TooFab exclusively.

Much like Graham, Bishop would drop everything to work with Sherman-Palladino, adding that she has not moved on from the series.