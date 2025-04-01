RHOBH Cast Gangs Up on Garcelle Beauvais In Heated Reunion: 'Everybody Can F--k Themselves'

Bravo

Erika says she wishes Garcelle was "more interesting," before Beauvais and Kyle get into it over Morgan Wade ... and Dorit and Boz unleash over Garcelle's "dangerous" and "really, really terrible" comments about Kemsley's robbery.

We're starting to see why Garcelle Beauvais might have called it quits after filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Part 1 aired Tuesday night on Bravo, with Garcelle in the hot seat for a good portion of the hour. Talk turned toward Beauvais as host Andy Cohen mentioned how Erika Jayne didn't feel Garcelle or Sutton Stracke were sharing enough of their "real lives."

Erika doubled down, saying she wanted to hear the "juicy scoop" from Garcelle, with Beauvais saying she wished she had one to share. "I understand. That's what we're getting at. We want to know who you're dating, girl," Erika shot back, before Garcelle said she had been out on two dates and there was nothing she wasn't showing.

"I wish you were more interesting, I guess," Erika then deadpanned, getting a shocked expression out of Cohen and an "Oh, damn" out of Bozoma Saint John.

"Well, that's a s--tty thing to say, Erika, that's a s--tty thing to say when I thought we were in a better place," Beauvais responded, as Erika defended her comment by saying she, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have all gone through "really public" splits on the show. Garcelle, however, pointed out how she was divorced long before being on the show -- and has talked about it quite a bit on it.

Kyle's issue with Garcelle was kind of along the same lines, as Beauvais hasn't felt Richards has been as open about her split from Mauricio Umansky or relationship with Morgan Wade -- whatever that may be -- as she could be.

"Last year, when Morgan was part of the show, we met her, and all of a sudden, this year, you won't bring her up," Garcelle responded. "But there's pictures in the press and we're just supposed to pretend it's not happening. Is that reality?"

Kyle insisted that Morgan "did not sign up for the show" and "does not want to be part of it," while Garcelle said Wade "didn't sign up for the show this season," but was a presence the previous one.

"She came on as a favor to me. What ensued after that created a lot of anxiety for her. She didn't ask for this life," Kyle hit back. "I'm trying to be respectful of somebody who didn't sign up for it. Your son didn't want to be part of the show this season, I respect that. I was actually really hurt by you this season."

As Garcelle continued to say they would look like "hypocrites" if they didn't talk about things on the show that were being talked about outside of it -- like Wade -- Kyle said she "explained" why she didn't want to talk about Morgan to Garcelle and Sutton Stracke in a moment off-camera.

"Why did you come to me off camera and talk to me?" asked Garcelle, who then said Sutton called the request "a chess move" after Kyle left the room. "The two of you together are mean girls," Richards said, after hearing that comment.

While Sutton insisted she respected Kyle's wishes throughout the season, Garcelle said she would have considered doing the same if Morgan had not already been on the show.

It was then Dorit Kemsley's turn to air her grievances with Garcelle, bringing up Beauvais suggesting Dorit getting robbed at gunpoint inside her home was a setup.

"I do. I feel how I feel, what am I supposed to do? It's just my instincts," Garcelle told Dorit, before Kemsley started to get heated up.

"It's based on nothing. There is no evidence or fact or any reason whatsoever for you to draw that conclusion, yet you can say it so casually, not considering once how that might make me, my husband, our family feel whatsoever about something as traumatic as that, Garcelle," she said.

When Dorit then said Garcelle insinuated PK orchestrated the robbery, Beauvias got defensive, insisting she never said that. "Do not put that in my mouth," she said, before asking Bravo to roll the tape -- which showed her saying she didn't think Dorit knew anything about it, not mentioning PK.

"My husband, he must be a sociopath and not give a s--t about his family whatsoever that he would send men into our home at night with my children sleeping in the night and put me through that trauma," a fired up Dorit continued.

"Was I the only one who felt that way?" asked Garcelle, before Dorit shot back, "You tell me who else, four other people from Twitter?"

Saint John, meanwhile, said it was a "dangerous" and "really, really terrible" thing to say. The moment ended with Garcelle apologizing, but the damage between her and Dorit was already done.

Part 1 ended with the women going to their respective dressing rooms during a break from filming.

"Can I go home?" Garcelle sarcastically asked aloud. "I thought Sutton was going to be in the hot seat, I didn't realize I was going to be in the hot seat. Jesus Christ, I can't have an opinion, I can't say how I feel, I just have to go along just to go along. Everybody can go f--k themselves, I don't care."

Telling Sutton she feels she has to "tip-toe" around everybody, she added that she's "not taking" on the title of "mean girl" -- before turning her sights on Erika.

"When she said be more interesting, f--k you, Erika. F--k you. Because I'm not going through a divorce? I didn't have criminal activity?" Garcelle thew back. "I work, I'm self made, I don't have a rich husband, I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth. That's not interesting? F--k her. F--k her."