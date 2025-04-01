PK Slams 'Deeply Hurtful' Dorit Kemsley Comments as She's Grilled on Split During RHOBH Reunion

Bravo/Getty

PK issues a lengthy statement in reaction to "heartbreaking and false" comments he says Dorit made on the show, before Andy Cohen asks her about his sobriety, where they stand now, and foreclosure rumors.

Their separation was one of the first topics of the night, as host Andy Cohen first brought up the pair's decision to not tell their children about the split. He wondered whether they were doing that because Dorit was "hopeful" they'd reunite.

"No, I promise you. More recently, I see less and less of a chance," she said, before adding she wouldn't want to be with him "as is" right now. That being said, Dorit also told Cohen she was still in love with PK, adding, "He's my soul, he's my blood, he's my heart and I hate that because it makes it that much more difficult. But I also know I need peace."

It's then that Cohen noted PK had been invited to participate in the reunion, but chose not to. In doing so, he issued a statement instead. It read, in full:

"I was invited to be part of the Reunion, but declined because I don't believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive. Dorit has made several mischaracterizations about me, but the one I must address is the claim that I am a bad father. That statement is both heartbreaking and false. It is deeply hurtful to me and more importantly, to our children, who, despite Dorit's assertion, will inevitably see and hear all of this at a time not of our choosing. Those closest to us know the truth. Many have wanted to speak out, but I have asked them not to because the truth should never need a champion. I refuse to stoke a fire I did not ignite. The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity, and grace. I can only hope this version of Dorit finds her way back to the person she once was."

The statement got a few eyebrow raises out of Dorit's co-stars, though Kemsley insisted she was "supportive" of him appearing on the reunion so "only one side" wasn't being heard.

As he alluded to Dorit changing in the time since they met, Cohen wondered whether Dorit felt she had. "If I haven't changed in 14 years, then something's wrong with me," she shared, before she admitted she felt her love for glam was an issue for them "at some point, yes."

"But that's not the driving force. He loves all of this. He loves when people come up and ask for a picture," she continued, saying he might have been insecure with her fame due to the show.

Kyle Richards then entered the chat, saying she too felt Dorit had changed recently. Citing the most recent season -- during which she and Dorit butt heads quite a bit -- she said her co-star was more "angry," "seemed a lot more aggressive than usual," and felt like a "different Dorit."

That sparked some tension between the pair again, as Cohen brought up how fans felt Kyle was "downplaying" PK's alleged temper after Dorit referred to him as "the monster." That, said Dorit, was "one of the things that hurt me the most, Kyle, watching that. You're supposed to know me more way more than you know him."

Sutton chimed in, too, saying it seemed like Dorit was "throwing your husband under the bus" with her allegations about his behavior during the season.

Andy then regained control over the conversation, asking Dorit how long PK has been sober, as he has been open about issues with alcohol and his sobriety in the past. Though he has said he struggles with alcoholism, calling it a disease, has has taken issue with how Dorit talked about it on-camera throughout the season.

"It's not a topic we discuss. As I've discovered very recently. I couldn't answer that," she cryptically replied, as Cohen asked whether that mean she believes he's drinking again but didn't want to say it out loud.

"I have no idea. His exact words are, it's something I'm choosing not to discuss with you," she clarified, before saying she has concerns. "Huge. Big. In that moment, I said, 'The way you're making me feel in this moment, I don't think I can have a relationship with you. Even a friendship.'"

As for where they stand now, she said that, "as of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him." She added that he sees the kids on Saturday nights, "if he's in town," before saying their home is not in foreclosure. Rumors about the latter, she said, were due to PK not paying the mortgage until they straightened out an issue over the rate.

"I'm sad. I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be. I think that realization is really f--king hard," she concluded, saying that her heart has broken "in a million pieces."