Ariana DeBose Apologizes for Post-and-Delete After Sharing Quote Slamming Former Costar Rachel Zegler

Getty

"I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful. Will fully cop to the fact I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me," DeBose told her followers after sharing a quote that criticized Zegler.

Ariana DeBose responded to speculation that she shaded West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler amid the latter's feud with the Platt family.

"Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged," DeBose wrote on her Instagram feed and Instagram Stories, before deleting the quote from her page. Before she removed it, she turned off commenting on the post -- with fans believing it was a dig against Zegler, amid the drama surrounding Snow White and the way the 23-year-old actress has promoted the film.

DeBose is now explaining the alleged flub, telling her followers and fans that she was unaware that the quote in question came directly from Snow White producer Marc Platt's son, Jonah, who slammed Zegler last week after claiming his father had to fly out to sit down with the screen and stage star amid her pro-Palestinian stance and rumored feud with Snow White co-star, Gal Gadot.

"I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful. Will fully cop to the fact I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me," DeBose said in her new comments after those on social media came for her. "I have no intention of inserting myself into a news cycle. This is not the first time I've posted about dealing with narcissism and it probably won't be the last, but next time I'll be sure to clarify its origins first."

While Zegler has yet to speak out about the matter, she's received support from a handful of fellow celebrities since Platt's attack on her, including from Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Melissa Barrera and more.

She did, however, share a series of heartfelt Instagram posts following the release of the film late last month, in which she reflected on the "life-changing experience" starring in the film, and gave a shoutout to her Snow White "family."

While she praised the cast and crew, fans couldn't help but notice that Zegler did not share a single photo of Gadot -- who played the Evil Queen -- nor even mention her costar.

This rumored feud between the pair reportedly began on the set of Snow White, with a source telling PEOPLE there is "tension" between the actresses, saying they have "nothing in common."

"On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension," the insider added.

It's been reported that Zegler and Gadot clashed regarding their contrasting views on the Israel-Hamas war, according to TMZ. Zegler is an outspoken supporter of Palestine, while Gadot has continued to publicly support her native Israel.