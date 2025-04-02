Celebrities, Ex Cher Pay Tribute to Val Kilmer Following His Death at 65: 'One of the Best to Ever Do it'

Getty

Everyone from Josh Brolin and Michael Mann to Francis Ford Coppola and Kilmer's ex, Cher, shared their favorite memories of the actor while giving their condolences to his family.

Celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to Val Kilmer following his death Tuesday night.

Brolin posted a picture of himself with Kilmer on Instagram, writing, "See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Coppola, who directed Kilmer in Twixt, remarked on Kilmer's great talent, calling him a "joy to know."

"Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life," he wrote. "He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know -- I will always remember him."

Mann, who worked with Kilmer on the much-praised 1995 action-thriller Heat, remembered the actor as bringing a "powerful current" to movie.

"While working with Val on 'Heat' I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news," he said in a statement.

Cher who dated Kilmer in 1982 and remained friends with the actor also paid tribute, writing on X, "VALUS. Will miss u,U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND,kids💜U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness."

The Top Gun actor, known for this roles in Batman Forever, True Romance and more, died in Los Angeles following a bought of pneumonia, according to his family. He was 65.

Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news to the New York Times -- which first reported the death. Prior to coming down with pneumonia, Kilmer had been diagnosed with a throat tumor back in 2014, and had to be rushed to UCLA Medical Center in 2015 to treat severe bleeding in his throat. The tumor was the result of oral cancer.

The cancer eventually went into remission -- his daughter told NYT he'd fully recovered, a feat he attributed directly to his faith as a Christian scientist.

He did still suffer the effects of the disease, however, with Kilmer, who reprised his role in the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick unable to use his voice due to the throat cancer. The filmmakers used A.I. to recreate his voice, however, and include him in the box office hit.

Kilmer is survived by his children Mercedes and Jack, who he had with his ex-wife, actress Joanne Whalley.

See more tributes to the late actor below:

Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman. pic.twitter.com/a3jQ8ENma9 — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) April 2, 2025 @TopGunMovie

Rest in peace VAL KILMER.



A brilliant actor and a good man. pic.twitter.com/0JqBS13hxd — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 2, 2025 @donwinslow

RIP Val. He was the one of best to ever do it. The definition of a movie star. Go watch him tear it up in everything he touched, but don’t forget this underrated gem. Kiss kiss bang bang. The movie rules. pic.twitter.com/lLXCII8eve — Kyle Gallner (@KyleGallner) April 2, 2025 @KyleGallner

#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years. As the off beat swordsman #Madmartagen in #Willow , his stunning #JimMorrison in Oliver Stone’s #TheDoors & in a chilling cameo in #TheMissing. I list these titles because even my… https://t.co/5GsyqfpJVH — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 2, 2025 @RealRonHoward

@valkilmer was a uniquely talented guy.

An artist who wore different hats.

He was quite something.

Of a generation of wonderful actors Val stood out.

We worked a few scenes together over the years.

So fun.

He was a blast to work with.

He was inventive and honest in his work.

Val… pic.twitter.com/Rb8SZgWLFb — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 2, 2025 @vincentdonofrio

