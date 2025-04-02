Kim Kardashian Branded 'F--king Hypocrite' by Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Hulu

As Kim, Khloé and Kris go on a trip to Joshua Tree together, they share how they really feel about Kylie and Kourtney skipping the getaway -- after Khloé calls out Kim for being a "two-faced motherf--ker."

After Kim Kardashian accused Khloé Kardashian of being a helicopter mom, she's being branded a hypocrite by her family ... after getting caught doing the same with her kids.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, both Khloé and Kris Jenner called out Kim for spending much of their drive to Joshua Tree for a getaway on the phone with her children. In particular, she was on FaceTime with daughter North West for a lot of the trip, while North was in China with dad Kanye West.

After a few different calls, Kris pointed out how much time Kim has been on the phone, before bringing up how Kim criticized Khloé for calling her daughter True Thompson before bedtime at dinner during a recent trip the sisters took to Italy.

Calling it a case of "the pot calling the kettle black," Kris told Kim, "You gave her so much s--t for checking in with her kids, just to FaceTime with True and Tatum to say goodnight, really quick."

Defending herself, Kim shot back, "Honestly, you'd freak out; she's in China." In a confessional, she said Khloé "wouldn't even let your kids go to another country without you."

Speaking to the camera in her own confessional, Khloé insisted Kim calling North didn't bother her in the slightest. "She's out of the country, of course you should talk to your child," she said -- before adding, "But don't forget what a f--king hypocrite you are. You two-faced mother-f--ker."

Copping to her behavior, Kim exclaimed, "I'm a hypocrite, you got me!" -- as Jenner told her daughter, going forward, "Just don't be an asshole."

The Joshua Tree trip wound up just being the three of them, after Kendall Jenner bailed for a college tour for her 818 tequila brand and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner just ... decided not to go.

Kim joked that Kourney will "use the baby excuse" to get out of family events "until the kid's 10" -- referring to little Rocky -- while Khloé quipped that "of course Kylie's not here." Kim added, "Not a chance, wasn't even an option."

"Let's keep it real, it's the Kim, Kris and Khloé show," Kim continued, before correcting herself, "It's the Kim and Khloé show with a hint of Kris as a supporting character."