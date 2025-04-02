Influencer Michael Duvall Responds to Backlash After Taking OnlyFans Nudes at Daycare Center

TikTok

Influencer Michael Duvall is opening up about making NSFW content at a daycare.

Taking to TikTok, the 25-year-old social media star addressed recent backlash he received after producing OnlyFans content while working at a daycare center.

"I posted hundreds, if not thousands of times a day, and so many Reddit pages, on my OnlyFans, on my Twitter, just stuff like that," he began in a March 30 video.

"I was working as a preschool teacher, technically pre-kindergarten, and so I had a lot of free time at work where I would post on those apps," he confirmed. "I did go to the bathroom a few times and snap a nude."

Duvall said he was "blinded" by the amount of money coming in from posting on the site, that the idea of sending nudes from a daycare didn't enter his mind.

"Fast forward to the day I took my first nude at work," he continued. "I honestly don't remember it, but I do remember that I would get paid like $45 to take a picture. They'd say, 'Go take it,' and I would. Now I never did any of this clocked in."

Looking back, he now says there is "definitely no excuse," but emphasizes that it would have happened at "any job" he worked at.

"If I was working at the movie theater, still would have happened there. Instead, it just so happened to be at the daycare, which makes everything so much more worse," he added.

The TikTok star also shared that the bathrooms he used to shoot content were specifically for teachers and away from classrooms. He concluded the video by admitting that he "should have waited" until he got home, however was "too focused" on his income at the time.

He went on to credit his income from OnlyFans as being the reason he was able to begin his shopping vlogs and, in turn, begin his social media career full time.

"Should I have done it? No, it was gross," he said, before adding that no kids were involved.

"People have a way of making it sound a lot worse than it really was, and I know it was that, but there was truly no ill intention," he shared.