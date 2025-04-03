Adam Devine Says Zac Efron 'Ghosted' Him: 'I Haven't Talked With Him Since'

Getty

The actor said his Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star recently called him "out of the blue" after they allegedly hadn't spoken in years, and asked if he could stay with him -- before he then went radio silent.

Adam Devine is opening up about an alleged -- and very odd -- encounter with his former co-star Zac Efron.

During an appearance on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast, the actor claimed he was "ghosted" by Efron -- this after his Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star called Devine "out of the blue" after they allegedly hadn't spoken in years and asked to stay at his house.

In 2016's Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, which was directed by Jake Szymanski, Devine and Efron starred as brothers Mike and Dave Stangle, respectively, who place an ad to get dates to their sister's wedding. Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza played the two women who respond to the ad.

Devine. 41, told Bensinger that about "six months ago" he was in a text group chat with Szymanski, Efron, Kendrick, and Plaza, and they were discussing how people were talking about watching the romcom as it had been airing on streaming.

Devine said he then heard from Efron directly ... for the first time in years.

"Zac calls me -- hasn't called me in a couple years -- and calls me out of the blue," he said. "He's on some private island somewhere, and he's like, 'Hey man, I just want to let you know that I miss you.' And I'm like, 'I miss you too, dude. You're a good friend of mine, yada, yada.' And he's like, 'You still have that place down by the beach?' And I'm like, 'I do.' And he's like, 'Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?' And I'm like, 'Uh, yeah, yeah, yeah, come stay with me.' And he's like, 'All right, I'm going to call you tomorrow to get all the details, and then I'll be there early next week, OK? And then you'll send me the address and all that.'"

The Pitch Perfect star said he told his wife, Chloe Bridges, that Efron was going to be their temporary houseguest, but he never called him back.

"I'm like, 'Chloe, I think Zac's going to come live here for a couple weeks. I don't know.' And she's like, 'OK, yeah, I guess so,'" Devine recalled. "And then he ghosted me, dude. Never called back."

"I even texted him like, 'Are you gonna stay here?' And I haven't talked with him since, so I have no idea, dude, no idea," Devine said with a laugh.

Devine and Efron were known to be pals after they played brothers in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, but they haven't shared the screen together since. The two currently follow each other on Instagram.