Apple Martin Reveals College Major and Reacts to 'Really Upsetting' Social Media Comments

The 20-year-old daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow also shared whether or not she wants to be an actress.

Apple Martin is opening up about her life as a college student at Vanderbilt University.

In a rare conversation with Interview mag, the 20-year-old daughter for Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, shared what she's majoring in, and revealed whether or not she wants to be an actress.

"I'm a law, history, and society major, but I wish I would've taken—maybe I'll take a theater course before I leave. It's a fun balance between my very different extracurriculars and my major," Apple, who is also a member of the school's esteemed cabaret theater group, Vanderbilt Original Cast, said.

When asked if she would like to act, Apple said she hasn't done film before, but she is interested.

"I would love to do theater because I adore it so much. I've obviously never done film before, but I’ve been trying to get involved in student films. I was born a theater kid," she added.

As for whether she has a singing voice like her famous father, Apple said, "Yeah. I have a very low voice so whenever we're doing harmonies it'll be like, 'Alright, it's the boys and Apple.'"

Apple, who interned with the publication in 2023, also opened up to the outlet about how she manages social media as the daughter of two mega-famous celebrities.

While she said she doesn't usually read what's written about her on the internet, Apple admitted that she did after making her Paris Fashion Week debut during the Chanel fashion show.

"After the Chanel show, I did. Then I quickly realized why everybody has always said, 'Don't do it.' Because even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you," Apple admitted when asked if she reads what the internet has to say about her. "So, I've stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself and I know that if I see stuff that isn't true and that's really upsetting to me, I'm going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

But it wasn't her runway walk that really had people talking on social media, but her appearance at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris the following year in November 2024. At the time, a video of her and fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort taking photos together went viral on TikTok, with several people online calling Apple's energy "off-putting."

Amid the controversy, Aliénor came to Apple's defense, calling her "the nicest girl ever" who "doesn't deserve an ounce of" backlash. Meanwhile, proud mom Gwyneth, who also shares son Moses, 18, with the Coldplay front man, praised her daughter during a Vanity Fair interview in March, calling her kids are "lovely, unassuming, and down-to-earth."

Apple, who has a private account, boasting just 1,700 followers, said she's done her best to come to terms with the internet vitriol, telling the outlet that she tries to focus on "being the best" she can be with the people she loves.

"I've tried to be like, 'People are going to say stuff, and that's okay.' And like everybody, there's going to be stuff that isn't true and stuff that is upsetting, and all I can do is just be the best that I can be and be with the people I love and not read random, crazy conspiracies," she added.