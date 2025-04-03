Bachelorette Deanna Pappas Breaks Silence on Arrest, Alleged Altercation with Ex Stephen Stagliano

Instagram

"After a full investigation and review of video evidence, the assigned detective determined that Ms. Pappas was not the aggressor. No criminal charges were filed," the statement read.

Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas has broken her silence after her recent arrest.

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, she addressed the alleged altercation with her ex-husband Stephen Stagliano.

"On behalf of our client, Deanna Pappas, we wish to address recent public speculation and clarify the current legal status of matters stemming from an incident involving her former spouse," the statement began.

"After a full investigation and review of video evidence, the assigned detective determined that Ms. Pappas was not the aggressor. No criminal charges were filed."

"In the best interest of the minor children, Ms. Pappas voluntarily withdrew a temporary restraining order in order to reach a cooperative agreement, allowing the children to be shielded from prolonged conflict and public exposure," the statement continued.

"Any continued attempt to distort facts or interfere with the children's well-being will be met with the appropriate legal response," it read. "Ms. Pappas remains committed to protecting her children from further trauma and maintaining their right to privacy, as recognized by law."

"We respectfully request that the media refrain from further speculation and avoid the dissemination of narratives that may impact the emotional well-being of the children. This matter is proceeding appropriately through the legal system, and Ms. Pappas will not be making further comment at this time," the statement concluded.

The statement follows Pappas' arrest following an alleged altercation with Stagliano in February.

According to Us Weekly -- who obtained the court documents -- the drama began on February 26th, with a declaration from Lynn Stagliano, who appears to be Stephen's mother, claiming she "clearly smelled alcohol on DeAnna's breath" when she went to her home to help grandson Austin get to school.

Later that day, per allegations made by Pappas in her response to the declaration, Stagliano came to pick up the pair's 11-year-old daughter Addison and asked to smell Pappas' breath to see if she was drunk.

"I had not consumed any alcohol. I ignored Stephen's comment, and I walked back into the garage," Pappas wrote.

"I heard [a] noise behind me. I turned around to see Stephen following me into my garage," she continued.

"Addison had been left alone sitting in his car with the engine running. I tried to shut my garage door. Stephen pushed my garage door upward so that it would not close. I shouted at Stephen to get out of my garage. Stephen refused to leave," she claimed.

She then alleged he "took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me."

"He pushed my back again. In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive. Stephen had told the Sheriff that I was the aggressor who assaulted him, which was false," Pappas' claimed.

"At no time was I requested to test for alcohol despite Stephen's allegations. In fact, the officer that arrested me exhibited no concern that I was at all intoxicated," she claimed, saying she bailed out of jail on February 27 and voluntarily submitted to drug and alcohol testing. Per Pappas, the test came back negative.

She later filed for a restraining order against Stephen.