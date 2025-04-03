The Pitt's Gerran Howell Reveals Grossest Whitaker Moment from Season 1 (Exclusive)

Howell opens up about getting covered in bodily fluids on the medical drama and the so-called "Wall of Gerran" devoted to his mishaps, before sharing insight into lighter moments on set.

For Gerran Howell's character on The Pitt, Whitaker, his first 15-hour shift in the emergency one was a messy one.

A running gag (pun intended) throughout the medical drama's debut season revolved around his fourth-year resident getting covered with different bodily fluids from a variety of patients. As he found himself covered in everything from blood to urine, Whitaker had to keep returning to a machine which dispenses scrubs -- going back so often, they ran out of the correct color for his size.

"They're all, in a strange way, they were all quite fun, if I'm honest," Howell told TooFab when asked about the grossest fluid mishap of the season.

"It's a funny thing, turning up to work and you're just looking down the barrel of a pipe that you know is filled with some fluid and there's a special effects guy, a big syringe, just sort of waiting to blast you or something," he continued.

While Howell admitted "all of them were kind of gross," he specifically called out the bloody eruption that came following a tonsillectomy being "pretty hairy" in comparison to the rest.

"Me and Langdon are all up in there. You think it's all over and it's the big [explosion of blood] ... that was horrible. He's really coughing and going through it," said Howell. "Yeah, I remember that going in my mouth. I'm surprised he hasn't been through all the tests."

When asked whether he hopes the gag continues in the show's second season -- which will bow in January 2026 -- Howell pointed out "there are more bodily fluids" to choose from.

"There are plenty more bodily fluids there. So that's really up to the writers really, how much they want to torture me," he continued, adding, "I'll do it."

And it's not just viewers who love the sight of poor Whitaker covered in something nasty, as Howell confirmed there's an area of the set devoted to his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed something called "The Wall of Gerran" in the background of a photo shared by Katherine LaNasa -- who plays charge nurse Dana -- we had to know more.

"That is in the hair and makeup trailer. It's just a shrine to me covered in various bodily fluids," the Welsh actor confirmed with a laugh. "They just wanted to ground me, I think ... like, who's this Brit turning up, we need to bring him back down to Earth."

"That was really lovely. Anytime I was covered in something, if I was going to try and move on from it, and it did traumatize me, I was reminded of it," Howell told TooFab.

It's just one of the ways the actors keep things light amid some heavy subject matter. While LaNasa said she breaks into dance while on set, photos shared by Langdon actor Patrick Ball also revealed the cast played Mario Kart in Isa Briones' dressing room in their downtime.

"I can't say I've ever danced on set. I think if you ever see me dancing on set, I'm having a crisis," quipped Howell, who said his go-to Mario Kart character was Dry Bones. "We all hung out and decompressed in our own ways," he added.

Now that the show is out for the world to see -- and gaining a ton of fans on social media, after launching as one of Max's top original programs -- Howell told TooFab he's floored by the positive reception.

"It does feel special. It's a funny situation, I'm back across the pond. I'm not in the States and it's not released in the UK yet," he explained. "Seeing it online, it's been like a really slow growth. It's almost like classic TV where it's gone around by word of mouth. And I think a lot of that is due to people in the medical profession."

"I think seeing that response was amazing. Even the sort of responses where people said, 'I find it tough watching because it reminds me of days, a day at work,'" he continued. "It's kind of rewarding that we're doing something that is that realistic and that resonates that much."

"It's a real conversation point, you know, around the water cooler, I guess," he concluded. "People want to get traumatized, apparently."

New episodes of The Pitt drop Thursday nights on Max, with one debuting later this evening, before the Season 1 finale next week.