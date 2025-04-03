Kylie Kelce Opens Up About Choosing Baby Girl Finn's Name, Reveals Other 'Contenders'

TikTok

The mom of four welcomed daughter Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce with husband Jason Kelce on Sunday.

Kylie Kelce is opening up about her and Jason Kelce's newborn daughter's special name!

On Thursday, the mom of four dropped the "Postpartum Special" episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, sharing that she recorded it two days after the birth of her and Jason's new addition: a fourth baby girl, whom they named Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.

However, the process of naming the newborn was no small feat! Kylie -- who also shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 2, with Jason -- recalled how she and her husband ultimately settled on Finn, and also revealed the other options they discussed.

Kylie, 33, first jokingly noted how fans have been weighing in on what she and Jason planned to name baby number four, including some even throwing in ideas in the comments section of her YouTube videos.

"I'm delighted to say this saga has officially concluded," she said, "and I warned you, so all the people who are gonna be triggered by the fact that this name does not have two Ts, I warned you."

She shared a clip from a previous episode, in which she said, "If we don't have two Ts, it's okay, and she's still one of us."

Kylie said her baby girl, who was born on March 30, did not have a name for the "first 24 hours of her life."

"We had an idea. We had discussed names with anyone that we could trust to not share names, and we didn't go with a single option that we had been discussing," she said with a giggle.

Noting that they plan to call their baby girl "Finn" for short, Kylie said she and Jason "picked her name when the time came to fill out the paperwork so we could get discharged."

"She was 'Baby Girl Kelce' there for a minute," she joked. "I considered just letting that one roll. It was gonna be a very, like, Phoebe from Friends moment of like, 'Oh, you named her Baby Girl.'"

Kylie said her new bundle of joy was born at 1:27 am, and they didn't fill out the paperwork until 9:00 am the morning they were discharged.

She added that the only name she was sure of going into labor was her daughter's middle name, Anne.

"And it's the most generic middle name you could possibly have," Kylie said, laughing. "I love that I'm just roasting myself."

She went on to share "some of the other contenders that did not make the cut."

"We briefly considered Colette, and call her Cole," Kylie shared. "We considered Georgie, but I didn't like anything that got us to Georgie."

"One of the other names we considered was Winifred. That is not the name of our dead dog," she said of the family's late pup, Winnie. "We had plans to call the baby Freddy, because I think a little girl named Freddy has to be, like, so badass and so cute."

Kylie then addressed the conversation surrounding her and Jason's kids' names.

"I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children," she said. "You're allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don't care what it is. And I mean that in the most, like, loving and respectful way."

"We named them," she added. "And it's official."

Appearing to look at her baby girl off camera, Kylie said, "And she's very much a Finn. Like, she's a cute, little Finn."

She also shared that the name Finn wasn't a name she and Jason were "discussing with other people," but they returned to it because the moniker was a "serious contender" for when they named Elliott.

"So, considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives," Kylie joked. "Borrow one from a different child."