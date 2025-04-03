Rumer Willis Takes Baths With Her Sisters & Sleeps In Bed With Mom Demi Moore

Getty

Rumer Willis is opening up about her close relationships with her family and how its affected her parenting style.

While appearing on the What in the Winkler podcast with host Zoe Winkler Reinis, the 36-year-old actress touched on how some of her parenting ways have caused a stir with the public. During the conversation, Rumer revealed she has been co-sleeping with her almost two-year-old daughter, Louetta, since Day 1, only having two weeks apart when she was filming.

"Honestly, I hope Lou will still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," Rumer said of her sleeping arrangement.

"I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird," Rumer said of her 62-year-old mother Demi Moore.

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis. The former couple also shares daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Doubling down on her explanation of their close family, the actress then revealed that they "all still take baths together."

"And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in," she explained. "People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't."

She then further explained why she has chosen to co-sleep with her daughter, comparing it to animals.

"I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom," Rumer elaborated.

"Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe,'" Rumer said. "They can't even feed themselves!"