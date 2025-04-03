Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share More Details of Fallout with Daughter Carly's Adoptive Parents

Instagram

In addition to their contact with Brandon and Teresa being cut off, the Teen Mom stars claim they can't even send gifts to Carly, who they haven't seen in two years.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are sharing more insight into the conflict with their 15-year-old daughter Carly's adoptive parents.

During the April 1 episode of their podcast, Cate & Ty: Break It Down, the Teen Mom stars -- who placed Carly up for adoption in 2009, before welcoming kids Nova, 10, Vaeda, 6, and Rya, 3, in their adult years -- detailed how their relationship with Teresa and Brandon Davis allegedly fell apart in recent years.

According to Catelynn, it started when she and Tyler posted photos of Carly from a visit with the teen two years ago.

"It was all of us walking and it was the back of us," Catelynn said of the photo, which she shared to Instagram at the time. "And then Tyler posted one -- where it was him, Carly and Nova, and it was the back of them."

The pair said that Teresa and Brandon confronted them about the pictures, even though they had allegedly agreed to let Catelynn and Tyler post them.

"They said, 'Only the back of her head. If you can't see her face, we're fine with it,'" Tyler explained.

Things got worse, however, when they tried planning their next visit with Carly, with Catelynn telling listeners that Teresa shut down the idea, prompting Catelynn to send a text in which she shared her disappointment over the situation.

"She got upset with me that I said that," Catelynn continued, explaining how communication from Teresa only lessened from there. "She just came back with, 'The way you speak about us isn't nice, so we're not going to be responding for a while.'"

Eventually, Catelynn said she and Tyler found out through their adoption counselor that Teresa and Brandon had cut off contact, and now, the MTV stars claim they can't even send gifts to Carly, who they haven't seen in two years.

"How am I going to stop and withhold an expression of love to the child when it's been happening for 15 years," Tyler argued on the podcast. "It's all Carly's ever known."

"Before being blocked, we just wanted to know if what we're doing is harming Carly or not. Is it her?," he continued. "Is she saying, 'Hey, I don't want to see pictures of my sisters, it's hurting me. I don't want to get gifts.'"

As for why the two continue to be so vocal about their estrangement, they say they want Carly to know they're trying.

"If Carly has a chance to see that we never stopped trying, she deserves to know that," Catelynn explained. "It's bringing awareness to everybody involved in the adoption."