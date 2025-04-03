Woman Who Falsely Accused 'Innocent' Man She Thought Was 'Creepy' of Rape, Kidnapping Is Jailed: DA

Bucks County District Attorney

While the Texas woman had a visible laceration on her lip at the time she made her claim, per prosecutors, she "admitted she lied about the entire incident" -- and revealed where the injury really came from.

A 20-year-old woman in Texas whose apparent lies landed a man in jail for 31 days will now do time behind bars herself.

On Tuesday, Anjela Borisova Urumova was sentenced to 45 days to 23 months in Bucks County Correctional Facility, according to the DA, after "filing a false police report about an attempted rape and kidnapping" in a supermarket parking lot last year.

The sentence comes after she pled guilty to false alarm to an agency of public safety, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports and unsworn falsification to authorities back in January.

She was also given one year probation, ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, pay $3,600 in restitution and have zero contact with the victim or his family.

Details of the Crime

In April 2024, Urumova claimed Daniel Pierson pulled down her pants and hit her in the face outside of a Redner's. Per prosecutors, via Law&Crime, Urumova had a visible laceration on her face at the time of her report.

A review of surveillance video and data from Urumova's cell phone, according to the DA, "led to the discovery of multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information with Urumova’s account of the attack at the Redner's parking lot.”

When confronted with the inconsistencies, Urumova allegedly "admitted she lied about the entire incident" -- and claimed the injuries actually came from her grandmother.

"Her grandmother, who Urumova claimed suffered from dementia, did not recognize her as she entered the house and threw a plastic object at her, striking her in the lip," reads the criminal complaint. "This incident allegedly caused the laceration to her lip that she later blamed on Pierson."

Urumova also allegedly admitted she "specifically targeted" Pierson because she had "seen him and the truck in the past" and thought he was "creepy."

According to prosecutors, her "lies led to an innocent man being jailed for a month."

The Sentencing Hearing

The DA says the victim, his wife and mother were all in court for the sentencing hearing -- but didn't wish to speak "because the case was still too emotional for them."

"Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. "A crime like this can shatter the community's confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence."

"The prosecution and sentence of this defendant for a malicious false report demonstrates that this will not be tolerated," added Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy. "In this case, she targeted an innocent man and accused him of one of the worst crimes a person can be accused of."