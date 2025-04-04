Gabby Windey Explains Why Michael Bublé Is 'Beyond Dead to Me' After Alleged DWTS Interaction

Getty

"He, like, literally eye-f--ked me, looked me up and down, on the way to my trailer," Windey claimed, saying she was sure the singer would give her a "10" as a guest judge after seeing her on the dance floor.

Gabby Windey is reflecting on a not-so-great exchange she allegedly had with Michael Bublé.

Windey appeared on the latest episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' podcast, Las Culturistas, Thursday, where she claimed she was jilted by Bublé after he served as a guest judge during her time on Dancing with the Stars in 2022.

"Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me," Windey, who placed second during her season of DWTS, said, adding that this is "not the first, second, third, or fourth time" that she's publicly talked "mad s--t" about the "Sway" singer.

"I will also scream it," she said, before dishing on the alleged incident that soured her opinion of Bublé.

"He, like, literally eye-f--ked me, looked me up and down, on the way to my trailer," the Traitors winner claimed. "I'm like, 'I'm for sure getting a 10 out of this guy.'"

Windey did not ultimately get a 10 from Bublé, but a 9, after dancing the rumba with her partner at the time, Val Chmerkovskiy -- a score that angered the reality star.

When Rogers suggested that Bublé may have been "trying to flirt" with her by only giving her a 9, she replied, "I don't know. That is not the way to flirt with me. I don't do that."

"I like the love bomb," she quipped. "I'm all for it."

During his scoring, Bublé did praise Windey, however, calling their rumba "the sexiest version [he'd] ever seen."

Windey's comments about the "Feeling Good" singer follow another jab she made at him as recently as last month, calling him the celebrity she hated working with most during Cosmopolitan's "Cheap Shots," and it's for the very reason she mentioned to Yang and Rogers.

"'Cause he didn't give me a perfect score on Dancing with the Stars, but he did look me up and down in my outfit," she said.