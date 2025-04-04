Lucas Bravo Reveals He's 'Really Happy' with Shailene Woodley

Getty

The Emily In Paris star appeared to confirm his relationship with the actress, after they were spotted together last month.

Lucas Bravo is feeling good amid his new romance with Shailene Woodley.

At the opening night of Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck in New York City, the Emily in Paris star gave some insight into his love life. When asked about his new romance with Woodley, he reportedly said, "I'm really happy," per PEOPLE.

This is the first time Bravo has talked about his relationship to any media outlet, though he didn't offer any additional details.

The couple have been spotted twice in March, holding onto each other as they took a stroll together in Paris. Although Woodley has yet to comment on her new bf, she recently discussed her past relationship with ex-fiancée Aaron Rogers.

In an Outside Magazine interview, the 33-year-old said, "I haven't shared much about her relationship with Aaron because it ... always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful."

Woodley and the New York Jets quarterback went public with their romance in July 2020, after they started dating during the beginning. In February 2021, they announced their engagement. But, in 2022, the engagement ended and the pair split.

Though she didn't directly refer to the end of the engagement, Woodley did tell the magazine she "had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022" -- before opening up about the depression and anxiety that followed.

"I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy," she said. "I really understood depression and anxiety and complete soul detachment. I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing."

Woodley credited friend and stylist, Kris Zero, for being there for her during the "lowest low" of her life.