Meghan McCain Slams Carrie Coon's Liberal White Lotus' Character: 'Making a Fool of Herself'

Getty

"Yes Carrie, I am 'gratified' that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself," McCain said, poking fun at Coon's liberal character on the show.

Meghan McCain is firing back at Carrie Coon after her recent comments about the political dynamic between friends, Laurie, Jaclyn and Kate on The White Lotus.

Season 3 of the hit Max series brought politics to the forefront in the third episode when Leslie Bibb's character, Kate, confessed to her friends during their girls' trip to Thailand that she voted for President Trump.

Coon touched on the tense moment in the series during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday, telling the outlet that "people like Meghan McCain and her community are really gratified to see a conservative person on television."

"I have conservative people in my life who reached out to me to say that was an awesome conversation, because I don't think it vilifies Kate," she added.

McCain responded to Coon's remarks via X Thursday, writing, "Yes Carrie, I am 'gratified' that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself."

Taking another jab at the Coon's character, the former View co-host added, "Unlike the progressive liberal you're representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her t-ts to everyone."

Yes Carrie, I am "gratified" that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself.



Unlike the progressive liberal you're representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her tits to everyone. https://t.co/wRbv0JG7hN — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 3, 2025 @MeghanMcCain

The moment McCain was referencing happened during another episode in the series, which sees Laurie and her friends getting drunk while partying with a hotel staffer and two of his friends, before flashing everyone when they're in a private pool at the resort.

The back-and-forth marked the latest in the feud between the pair, which started with Coon taking to X last month after McCain applauded Trump's State of the Union address.

"This is the first time I can remember crying during a state of the union. Thank you President Trump. This is so beautiful," McCain tweeted. "Anyone who has been impacted by brain cancer knows how special this is."

"Who's gonna to tell her?" Coon wrote, re-tweeting McCain's speech, after it was revealed the Trump administration would be making major cuts to healthcare, including cancer research.

The daughter of late Republican senator John McCain responded at the time with a meme of Bibb's character, Kate, squinting after she was asked in the White Lotus scene whether she voted for Trump.

While the show didn't revisit the group's political stances after that episode, there was a plot-line Coon reveals was cut after Trump entered office, that detailed her child discovering their gender identity.

"It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question [in Episode 3] of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world," she told Harper's Bazaar last month.

Coon continued, "But the season was written before the election. And considering the way the Trump administration has weaponized the cultural war against transgender people even more since then, when the time came to cut the episode down, [creator] Mike [White] felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn't the right way to engage in that conversation."