Olivia Munn Blasts All-Female Blue Origin Space Mission: 'Costly' and 'Gluttonous'

YouTube/Celeste Sloman for ELLE

Olivia Munn isn't exactly thrilled about the all-female crew heading up to space on Blue Origin's latest mission.

"What are they doing?" Munn asked of the group, which also lists former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn amongst its crew.

"I know this probably isn't the cool thing to say," she added. "But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."

Munn also questioned the need for the group to get glam before the flight, a reveal the crew made during their cover story for Elle earlier this month.

In addition to full makeup and hair, Sánchez said she plans to wear eyelash extensions during the Bezos-backed spaceflight, while popstar Perry promised to "put the 'ass' in astronaut."

"What? They said this out loud?!" a shocked Munn said after Bush Hager informed her about the group's glam plans.

"What's the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous," she continued. "Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

In addition to the resources being spent and the impact the flight will have on the environment, Munn noted that the ride seems a bit tone-deaf at a time where many in America can't even afford to buy eggs.

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," Munn said, before offering the fully female crew more of her hot take: "If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It's just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down."

The all-female spaceflight will mark the first time a group of just women have been rocketed up to space. It will also mark the 11th human flight for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket program and the 31st in the company's history.