Padma Lakshmi Drags Food Influencers for Negative Review of Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurant

Instagram/TikTok

"I'm pretty sure Michelin doesn't give a s--t about you," the former Top Chef host said in a video that has fans exclaiming, "if THE Padma Lakshmi dragged me like this I’d deactivate my account and move to a cabin off the grid,"

While Padma Lakshmi admits she doesn't "have a lot of time to be on TikTok" these days, she found a moment to drag a pair of food influencers for their negative review of a Southern Indian restaurant in New York City.

The drama began when Meg Radice and Audrey Jongens from The VIP List -- an account with nearly half a million followers -- ran their review of Semma, the only Indian restaurant in NYC with a Michelin star.

That distinction, at least according to the duo, is undeserved.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"This is why I've lost faith in the Michelin system ... here's the real tea: I could name 15 better Indian restaurants right now, including the biryani cart outside of my apartment," one of the women says in the video.

Adding that they didn't expect to see "tiki masala" on the menu -- incorrectly referencing tikka masala -- the two then wondered why everything was "drowned in this mystery sauce." Among other crass comments, they say they "almost went full Helen Keller" after getting sauce in their eye, before adding, "Usually i'm a whore for oxtail, but I closed my legs for this."

They concluded the video: "Nothing was great ... I truly do not get the hype. Go cry about it."

The pair were slammed for the video at the time, with viewers leaving comments like, "sooo trashy" and "let the racism slip a little in this one" -- as others told them to "delete your account." And all that was before Lakshmi chimed in.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On Thursday, the former Top Chef host took to her own TikTok page to respond to the review, calling it a "really annoying video" which was "brought to my attention."

"I try not to get involved in these little things but I can't help but respond or at least comment.," she said, before explaining The VIP List's video. "I'm pretty sure Michelin doesn't give a s--t about you either, or what you think about anything, let alone food," Lakshmi continued.

"Just a tip, before you go off slagging other cuisines, maybe you should understand them a little bit more," she added. "Or at least, I don't know, pronounce the dishes you're actually critiquing. There's no tiki anything."

She then told the pair that, "Semma isn't made for you," adding, "It's not, it's made for us."

"I'm pretty sure if nobody but desis [or those of South Asian origin] went there for the rest of its existence, it would still be booked solid for the next decade," she concluded. "You seem like nice girls ... I can only judge you by how you judge. I think you should do a little more research before you go deciding about what you're going to slag off, okay? Just a tip."

In the comments, The Michelin Guide also responded, joking, "They not like you… and they not the inspector either."

Lakshmi's fans were also living for her response.

"If THE Padma Lakshmi dragged me like this I'd deactivate my account and move to a cabin off the grid," read one popular comment. Another joked, "They should try the Trader Joe’s tikka masala. It would be more their speed."

"You know you've messed up when THE Padma Lakshmi is calling you out," wrote another viewer.

The two, however, seem unfazed by the call out -- telling TODAY her response "wasn't the beef we expected today but we're here for it." On Instagram, they also said they were "honored to be called out" by the food star.

"Here's the thing about taste -- it's subjective. We all have it, and you don't need a certification to know what you like (or don't)," they added. "That's kind of the whole point of what we do. You're welcome to agree with our taste -- or not."