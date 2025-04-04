Russell Brand Speaks Out About Katy Perry Marriage and Why It 'Didn't Work'

Instagram/Getty

The comedian's comments come as he faces rape and sexual assault charges for 4 separate alleged incidents.

Russell Brand is making rare comments about his past marriage to Katy Perry.

During the April 3 episode of his podcast Stay Free with Russell Brand, he referred to his time with the "Dark Horse" songstress as "not entirely normal."

"What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she's like a­ -- not entirely normal, because she's an extraordinary, massive star­ -- but she's not weird or off key," Russell began.

When I was married to Katy Perry, there wasn’t anything off-key with her, nor was she involved in anything nefarious.



Our marriage didn’t work out for normal, human reasons. I have nothing but respect for her!



pic.twitter.com/QwVyIKVkjs — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 3, 2025 @rustyrockets

"And wasn't involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell," Brand continued.

"The reasons that a marriage didn't work are the normal human reasons marriages don't work, and I have nothing but respect for her," he added.

Brand confirmed that the pair had their differences, however it doesn't appear they are what led to their split, as he said he has similar differences with his current wife.

"I obviously disagree with her political views," Russell added, "but I probably disagree with some of my wife's political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand's political views. So, you know, you always disagree with people, don't ya?"

Perry and Brand were married for 14 months, from October 2010 to December 2011, after which they divorced.

Since their 2012 split, Perry has moved on with Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

Brand, meanwhile, married his wife in 2017 and they share two daughters together; Mabel, born in 2017, and Peggy, born in 2020. This is not the first time he has reflected on his marriage to Perry; in 2023 he referred to the time as "chaotic."

His comments come as the comedian has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault, stemming from alleged incidents between 1999 and 2005.

The comedian was charged by London's Metropolitan Police Service with multiple allegations including, one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, according to British authorities, TMZ reported.

The charges are related to four separate women.

BBC reported the actor has been interviewed multiple times by police since the investigation began in September 2023 -- after Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches revealed the multiple serious allegations against him.

The 49-year-old denied the allegations back in 2023, calling them "very, very hurtful", and saying his relationships have been "always consensual."