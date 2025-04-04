Kentucky Teacher Sexually Abused Juvenile Inmate She Asked to Kill Husband: Police

Adair County Detention Center

According to police, "explicit images" of the woman -- who was a teacher assigned to a juvenile detention center -- were found in the boy's living quarters.

A Kentucky teacher is behind bars after she allegedly asked an inmate at a juvenile detention center to kill her husband -- an inmate she's also accused of sexually abusing.

27-year-old Elena Bardin has been charged with murder (solicitation), sexual abuse in the first degree and distribution of obscene matter to a minor following her arrest on Wednesday in Adair County, according to Kansas State Police.

Per KSP, employees at the Adair Juvenile Detention Center -- where Bardin allegedly worked as a teacher assigned to the facility -- found "letters and explicit material" in a male inmate's possession during a routine search of their living units. Per police, the material was sent to the boy by the teacher.

Police say the detention center "immediately confiscated the material" and contacted authorities.

Detectives believe Bardin, who lived in the same town as the detention center, "solicited a male juvenile to kill her husband." Authorities did not indicate whether any attempt on her husband's life had been made; no additional details about the juvenile have been released.

They also accused her of giving the boy "sexually explicit photos of herself," as well as illegal sexual contact.

She's currently locked up at Adair County Detention Center; according to records, it appears she's being held without bond. State Police are still investigating the incident.

The story comes as a teacher in Ohio faces similar charges, after 44-year-old Stephanie Demetrius was also arrested this week after she allegedly approached a student and offered $2,000 to kill her estranged husband.