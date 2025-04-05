13 Major Celebs Who Guest Starred On Disney Channel Shows

Getty

"She said, 'I want my Aunt Dolly on here' so they wrote me in the show!"

Disney Channel has helped launch the careers of major stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez -- but they're not the only famous faces who have appeared on the network. Through the years, Disney has featured quite a few unexpected celebrity guest stars who have made cameos as themselves on some of the network’s most popular shows. From professional wrestlers to country music legends, these stars have all made a lasting impression on these Disney Channel series.

Find out which stars appeared on Disney Channel shows…

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has made more guest appearances on Disney Channel shows than any other star. He first appeared on the That's So Raven spinoff, Cory in the House, where he visited the White House when he was asked to help promote a new fitness plan. He went on to also appear on Wizards of Waverly Place as well as Hannah Montana where he helped the teen popstar stop a tabloid from publishing a photo that would reveal her true identity.

"Working on Hannah Montana was a great experience…vEvery movie I've made in the past, my little 5-year-old has not been able to see but she could certainly see this and she's a big fan of Hannah Montana. It's interesting playing myself, very big shoes to fill," he joked in a behind-the-scenes clip.

He continued, "The thing that always amazes me, whether it was Corey In The House, Hannah Montana, is the amount of focus that it takes to learn your lines, be professional but with Miley [Cyrus] she's a rock star."

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler made a guest appearance on the holiday episode of Lizzie McGuire's second season. On the episode, titled "Xtreme Xmas," Steven got dressed up as Santa to collect toys for a donation drive -- except no one realized it was him. It wasn't until Steven gave a performance of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" on Lizzie's float that everyone realized there was a rock star in their presence.

It turns out that Steven's daughter Chelsea was a big fan of the show and they enjoyed watching it together. Steve explained that he "fell in love with the characters" and the rest was history. He even got to bring Chelsea and his son Taj along for his time on set.

John Cena

John Cena was another pro wrestler that joined the Disney Channel universe when he made a guest appearance on Hannah Montana. In the episode, titled "Love That Lets Go," John appears in a dream sequence. Jackson, who is attempting to read To Kill a Mockingbird in order to impress his girlfriend, falls asleep while reading and dreams that John is trash talking him to motivate him to read the book. While the whole thing is a dream, John did get to show off some real wrestling moves.

Larry David

Larry David and his daughters Cazzie and Romy made a guest appearance on the second season of Hannah Montana. In the episode, "My Best Friend's Boyfriend," Larry and the girls are waiting for a table at a restaurant but keep getting ignored. Moments later, Hannah and Lola are able to waltz right by them and immediately get a table -- much to Larry's surprise. Even though his daughters attempt to prove that their dad is a celebrity too, they don't end up getting a table.

"If I could take any video off of YouTube, and there's a lot, it might be that one. I actually have blacked it out because the line makes me [cringe], to my core, my punishment should be death," Cazzie later joked on the Call Her Daddy podcast about the lines she had on the show.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers' appearance on Hannah Montana may have been one of the most memorable crossovers in Disney Channel history. On the 2007 episode, titled "Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas," Hannah attempted to sabotage her dad Robbie Ray's collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

It marked the group's debut on the network and was the lead up to the Best of Both Worlds Tour, where the Jonas Brothers served as Miley's the opening act. At the time, the episode became basic cable's most watched series telecast ever and is still the highest-rated episode of Hannah Montana.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock made a cameo as himself on A.N.T. Farm, joining his Grown Ups co-star China Anne McClain. On the episode, Chris came to the school to visit zoology prodigy Seth, who had recently discovered a new species, the Puppenoala. China's character tells Chris that she'll help him get a meeting with Seth if he helps her cover up the fact that Seth's talking duck was mistakenly fed to an alligator.

"It was so amazing to, first of all, see him because he's such a great guy and for him to work on A.N.T. Farm was really really cool," China later shared.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton had a recurring role on Hannah Montana, playing Miley's godmother -- and is actually her godmother in real life too. Looking back, Dolly says it was Miley who requested that she be written into the series.

"When Hannah Montana came on the air, and little Miley Cyrus, my little goddaughter, was the star of it, I was so proud of her -- I thought she was sensational. I thought what a great little comedian she is and what a great little actress. Of course she's a great singer, but she was so perfect in that spot," Dolly told Vanity Fair.

She continued, "She said, 'I want my Aunt Dolly on here,' so they wrote me in the show, and we just worked so great together. I was on a few times…I really loved the time that we spent with her doing the show. And for me, watching her being such a pro, she didn't know it, but I was watching her like a proud mama, thinking, 'You go, you little thing. I'm so proud of you.'"

Aaron Carter

When Aaron Carter was just a teenager, he made a guest appearance on a Lizzie McGuire holiday episode. As part of the plot, Aaron comes to Lizzie's hometown to shoot a Christmas-themed music video and she and her friends scheme to sneak onto the set. While there's some mishaps along the way, Lizzie ends up getting a kiss from Aaron under the mistletoe -- which is fitting since Hilary Duff was dating Aaron in real life at the time.

Adam Sandler

In 2013, Adam Sandler made an appearance on Jessie, alongside his Grown Ups co-star Cameron Boyce. In the episode, "Punch Dumped Loved," Adam is a chaperone at Cameron's character Luke's school dance and ends up giving him some relationship advice. He even gives Jessie notes on her acting career.

Jesse McCartney

Jesse McCartney was a guest on both Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. While appearing on season one of Suite Life, Jesse checks into the Tipton Hotel where London is obsessed with meeting him. She and Maddie even go as far as dressing up like male waiters to sneak into one of Jesse's rehearsals.

When Jesse later appeared on Hannah Montana, he portrayed Hannah's love interest and asks her on a date during the episode. She ends up having to turn him down because of school commitments. Out of frustration, she wishes on a shooting star that she could be Hannah all the time -- and it all ends up coming true.

"Miley was such a joy to work with, we're still friends. One of the most professional people I've ever met. She was a little younger than me even in that. She was just so poised, and I remember thinking like, 'This girl's going to own the universe,'" Jesse told Cosmopolitan.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks made a brief cameo at the start of Hannah Montana: The Movie, where she runs into Hannah while on a shopping spree. The two actually get into a physical altercation over a pair of shoes which is captured by the paparazzi and makes her late to Lilly's birthday party.

Tyra also later appeared on an episode of Shake It Up but she didn't portray herself -- she played the school librarian.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen appeared on Shake It Up season three, where she performed her song "Sweetie" on the series' fictional dance show, Shake It Up Chicago. During the episode, Zendaya's character Rocky even had a brief interaction with the singer -- but thought that Carly was just a fan of the show and not actually a celebrity.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown joined the cast of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody for a guest appearance back in 2008. On the episode "Doin' Time in Suite 2330," Zack and Cody are grounded so Maddie takes over producer duties on London's internet show Yay Me! Maddie ends up booking Chris Brown to be a guest -- but Cody also sneaks out and books The Cheetah Girls. They both wind up appearing on the show but the whole thing gets messy when Zack and Cody's mom finds out the twins snuck out.