George Clooney Has ER Reunion with Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle and Anthony Edwards

Getty

The ER docs reunited to celebrate Clooney's Broadway debut at the opening night of Oscar-nominated film turned stage show, Good Night, and Good Luck.

Hold onto your stethoscopes, ER fans!

Some of our favorite doctors from County General reunited Thursday to celebrate George Clooney's Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Noah Wyle took to Instagram Friday to share a shot of Clooney, Julianna Margulies, and Anthony Edwards dressed to the nines at an afterparty following Thursday night's show, held at the New York Public Library. The nostalgic shot saw the foursome all smiles as they reunited more than two decades after the medical drama first aired in 1994.

The long-running series, which also starred Sherry Stringfield and Eriq La Salleran, aired for 15 seasons before ending in 2009.

"So very proud of my friend. So very happy for the reunion," Wyle captioned the black-and-white photo, which nearly broke the internet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Clooney's starring role in Good Night, and Good Luck marks both his Broadway debut and his first theater role in almost 40 years. He also wrote the play with Grant Heslov, his co-writer on the 2005 film's original screenplay.

Coincidentally, Margulies and Edwards were both on the New York City stage this season, with Margulies starring in Broadway's Left on Tenth, and Edwards in The Counter Off-Broadway.

As for Wyle, he's returned to his roots, playing a doctor on TV, leading Max's latest hit, The Pitt.

Though ER reunions have been few and far between over the years -- with the last being a virtual meet-up in 2021 -- the cast has remained in touch.

Back in October, Margulies told PEOPLE that she had reached out to her former co-star to give him "kudos" for his decision to do Broadway.

"I just emailed him and said, 'I'm so proud of you. You don't have to do this,'" Margulies said of her email to Clooney. "It's scary, you know, being on Broadway. And the world we live in now, everyone's a judge, and you have to block all that out and do your work. And so, I'm really proud of him for picking a hard road. It's not easy work, and I'm really impressed that he's doing it."

She also revealed that in the pair's personal emails, they still sign off as their ER characters.

"It always had to be Carol and Doug, in the end," Margulies added of her and Clooney, who played her love interest on the beloved series. "George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other 'Love, Carol' or 'Doug.'"