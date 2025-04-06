12 Celebrities Who’ve Had Their Own Cooking Shows

Getty

"I never really would’ve thought I would have a cooking show, but I had the best time doing it."

Cooking shows aren’t just for professional chefs -- there are a ton of celebrities who have taken their cooking talents to TV too! Over the years, a number of stars have turned their passion for the culinary arts into a whole new career by launching their very own cooking shows. Whether they were sharing their favorite dishes, trying a unique recipe or learning something new from their favorite chef, these celebs proved that they knew what they were doing both on set and in the kitchen!

Find out what these stars cooked up…

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle just premiered her eight-episode lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, in which she shares her love of cooking, crafting, and gardening. The show is a return to Meghan’s passion for creativity, which she used to display on her blog, The Tig, before getting married to Prince Harry. When brainstorming ideas for her new show, Meghan shared that she didn’t want it to be a “stand and stir” format -- but something that was more communal.

"It feels as though we’re just spending time together, which is what it ended up being," she told People of the crew’s presence on the show. "I’d make a recipe and say, 'Everyone try this,' and there are certain dishes where you just watch everyone flock in. I’d say, 'We’ve run out of spoons!' It ended up feeling so communal, and that’s the spirit of the show."

Selena Gomez

In 2020, Selena Gomez launched her cooking show Selena + Chef, where she teamed up with a professional chef every episode for a cooking lesson and tackled a new type of cuisine. She shared recipes and tips and tricks for the kitchen -- and donated $10,000 to the charity of the chef’s choice every episode. After four seasons, she announced a Food Network spinoff titled Selena + Restaurant, which followed the actress as she attempted to create an original dish worthy of being on a restaurant menu.

"Season one I was a complete disaster and not to say I still don’t have my moments but I’ve come a long way,” she told People, adding that she now rates her cooking skills a "5 out of 10."

Hailey Bieber

In 2022, Hailey Bieber announced her cooking show, What’s in My Kitchen?, a spinoff to her popular YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom? Inspired by her love of food and trying out different recipes, Hailey shared some of her favorite dishes and brought along her favorite people, including her mom and BFF Kendall Jenner.

"What’s In My Kitchen? was a natural spinoff to Who’s In My Bathroom? because our audience was ready for us to stop eating in the bathroom!” Hailey said before the show’s launch. “I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the fans."

Amy Schumer

During the pandemic, Amy Schumer launched a cooking show alongside her professional chef husband, Chris Fischer. Filmed right in their home, Amy Schumer Learns To Cook covered everything from the basics, like poaching an egg, to recreating the couple’s favorite frozen foods from scratch.

"Chris came up with the name and that’s exactly what the show is. For me, it was nerve wracking. Everything wasn’t in my control, which was a little triggering. I was a little defensive at first, but once I realized it was just us being ourselves I trusted that we were doing the best we could. And he’s the best cook I ever tasted…. which sounds disgusting," Amy jokingly told Fatherly.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh also created her own cooking show during the early days of pandemic, posting Cooking With Flo videos on YouTube. Her love of cooking stems from her life growing up with parents who are both cooks. Her father Clinton even owns several restaurants in England. As Florence has continued to post cooking content, she says there have been “real conversations” about turning the series into a full show. But no matter where she shares her cooking content, she wants viewers to know it’s not about perfection.

"I always like making a few mistakes because to me that’s where the best food and cooking comes from," she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton once had her own short lived Netflix cooking show, Cooking With Paris, inspired by her time spent at home during the pandemic. Looking back Paris says she shared a video making lasagna on YouTube and after it went viral, she began to get offers for a full show. She partnered up with Netflix and invited some of her most famous friends to cook in her kitchen, including Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.

"Cooking with Paris was inspired by just being at home during the pandemic. It was the most I’ve ever been at home in my life…I never really would’ve thought I would have a cooking show, but I had the best time doing it. It’s so much fun, and I’m very proud of the show. I had the best time doing it," Paris told Mashed.

She continued, "It was just a lot of fun, just to have all my friends coming over and just having so much fun with the fashion, because I wanted it to be a very fashionable cooking show. Because I’ve never really seen that and kind of mixed in comedy in the cooking show, which just very unique."

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is getting ready to launch her new plant-based cooking show, Pamela’s Cooking With Love, which follows up her cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart. Looking back, Pamela says she’s been wanting to do this for years but no one was interested at the time.

"I wanted to do a vegan cooking show a long time ago, and I brought it to the U.S. like 30 years ago and they were like 'What are you talking about? Nobody wants to hear about plant-based cooking!' But I’ve always been an eternal kind of homemaker," Pamela told Canadian Flavour Network.

She continued, "This has always been my dream to have a cooking show. Always, always, always. [My son] Brandon came to me and said, ‘Mom, your dream is going to come true.' And now we are on a network in Canada, which is even better because I am so insistent on doing Canadian projects and working with Canadian production companies."

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry hosted her own cooking show, Tia Mowry at Home, on the Cooking Channel from 2015 to 2017. While the show is no longer on the air, Tia still shares cooking and lifestyle content on her YouTube channel.

"I want to inspire moms to get back in the kitchen. I want to show moms that not only is it great to have your kids eat healthy foods as opposed to McDonald’s, but it’s great to bring the family back together," she told Essence.

She continued, "Growing up, that was when my family would talk about how our day was, what was troubling us, who bullied us at school. It was like a therapy session for the family. So I want to encourage moms to not be intimidated by the kitchen and see that we can prepare these healthy meals and also bring the family dynamic back. Life is hard enough. If we can come together and just laugh and joke and cry with a few drinks going around the table and with great food, why not?"

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry has been sharing her love of cooking for over a decade -- despite not having any formal training as a chef. After initially posting cooking videos on YouTube, she hosted her own show, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, on Food Network from 2016 to 2018. She’s since published two cookbooks and has become involved in many food-related ventures, including a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“That’s kind of why I started on this journey of being in the culinary and lifestyle world,” Ayesha told Buzzfeed. “Because I feel like I can help people keep their family relationships alive and bring people together through food. Who wouldn't want to do that?”

Tori Spelling

Before their split, Tori Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott hosted three cooking specials on the Cooking Channel: Backyard Dinner Party, Thanksgiving with Tori & Dean, and Spring Picnic with Tori & Dean. She’s since shared cooking content on her digital show, Tori Tried and True, and even took part in MasterChef: Celebrity Family Showdown.

Michelle Obama

In 2021, Michelle Obama hosted a children’s cooking show called Waffles + Mochi. Michelle teamed up with celebrity chefs as well as some adorable puppets to help teach children about cooking and nutrition. At the time, Michelle said she wanted to make the show "fun and educational" while also making "an impact on hunger" by raising funds for children in need.

"Waffles + Mochi, the entire concept is fun. It’s approachable, it’s an adventure, it’s exciting, it’s funny. More importantly, it’s something that I would watch even if no kids were around," Michelle told People. "And it got me back into the space of kids and healthy eating and introducing them to vegetables... what we talked about for eight years in the White House."

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton briefly hosted her own Food Network cooking series called Patricia Heaton Parties between 2015 and 2016. During each episode, she cooks meals for parties with a specific theme. While the show only aired for two seasons, it did take home a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program. Looking back, Patricia admits it was a “really hard” job.