Jack Black SNL Sketches Ranked: Wallen Walk-Off, Ego Nwodim's WHCD Set & More Flamin' Hot Laughs

NBC

Jack Black dominates a night of big energy and even bigger laughs, as Saturday Night Live brings back Mike Myers to talk Trump tariffs and Tesla, breaks down the iconic WWII nurse kiss photo, the first-ever play in Rome, and more unexpected moments.

It's been 20 years since Jack Black last hosted Saturday Night Live, and all we can say is why the hell has it been 20 years since Jack Black last hosted Saturday Night Live?! He was born for this kind of entertainment!

Amazingly, despite an incredibly successful night with absolutely no complete duds among the sketches, it wasn't Jack himself who had the funniest moment. That came during Weekend Update, with a little bit of unexpected NSFW audience participation.

Last week's most viral moment also got some play with not one, not two, but three nods to Moragn Wallen abruptly walking off the set during the goodnights and subsequently sharing a picture of a private jet to his social media, captioning it, "Get Me to God's Country."

One half of tonight's musical guest, alongside Elton John, Brandi Carlile found herself swinging in for one sketch about "Making Love," while Chester Cheetah was another surprise guest in a genuinely unexpected fake ad that still has us clenching and nervous.

Mike Myers again reprised his Elon Musk as and he and James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump opened the show talking about tariffs and the free-fall state of the American economy as the week closed out. As much as we enjoy James' take on Trump, Myers didn't really add much this time around. Luckily, from Jack's monologue on, this show as on fire (just ask Chester Cheetah)!

As usual, we're ranking all the sketches from worst to first, including the Monologue, Cold Open, "Weekend Update" and any sketches that were cut for time but made their way online. We'll skip the musical guests, because they're not usually funny -- unless Ashlee Simpson shows up. We wrap up with a look at the cast-member who had the strongest week.

Bass Jam

James Austin Johnson sported a "Get Me to God's Country" t-shirt in the night's third shout-out to Morgan Wallen's abrupt exit after last week's show; the first of many bassists to join in the marina jam session with Jack Black on lead, Kenan Thompson on guitar and Andrew Dismukes behind the drums. One by one more bassists joined in until Heidi brought her boobs (waiting for the diabetes wet t-shirt contest to come) and bass up to slap one more line down. By this point, you knew exactly where the sketch was going to go, but it was still a fun journey, even with Jack's little mix-up when he failed to look at Kenan's instrument switch before commenting on it.

Cold Open: Tariffs

There may be great wealth coming, James Austin Johnson's President Trump promises, but before that, "We're going to do MAGDA -- Make America Great Depression Again." Johnson was hilarious as he broke down the math, including "sideways boobs," behind the tariff calculations, and even delivered a brilliant callback to last week's most viral moment when Morgan Wallen walked off set during the goodbyes. Showing his mock-up of one of the uninhabited islands he hit with a tariff, they were Heard and McDonald islands," he showed off a Big Mac in a hula skirt on the beach. To this image he declared, "Get me to God's Country."

Then, after pivoting to the old-fashioned term "grokeries," Trump complained that we've never gotten anything good from South Africa, which triggered Mike Myers' Elon Trump to come out with his Wisconsin cheese hat after his failed attempt to sway the judicial election there. He lamented the struggles at Tesla before introducing his new self-vandalizing model. The impression remains funny, but we're not sure he had enough to say here to warrant a reprise.

SNL Animated Short: The Great Battle

Turns out, battles are extremely gory and messy affairs, with blood and body parts flying everywhere in this cut-for-time animated short. It's easy to get lost, the basic premise of this sketch. Animated Kenan Thompson and Jack Black are funny as the two warlord leaders attempting to face one another in battle, only to get lost in the milieu each time they try to make their way toward one another. The ending was as inevitable as the humor, making this the weakest installment yet in what's otherwise been a great series of shorts, but it still had some great lines and funny moments.

WWII Times Square Nurse

The now-controversial World War II photo of the nurse getting kissed by a returning serviceman was the genesis of this piece about Jack Black as her beau, shocked to return from the hot dog stand to find her in in another man's arms Jack portrays that hammy '40s macho man with brilliantly funny line deliveries, as more men make their way through his girl's arms -- and he strikes out when trying to flip the script. It was all very silly, but definitely had a charm about it.

Making Love

Brandi Carlile was the surprise "fourth" in this musical, aerial sketch about making love after Bowen Yang's "third" made things awkward. This was such a bit of random silliness with Jack Black and Sarah Sherman starting the piece rising on wires to awkwardly move around. They really could have done a lot more in the air to wring laugh out of the insanity of the general premise, but we had some gentle laughs along the way. This had the potential to be much funnier than it was, but it was still pretty entertaining.

Monologue: Jack Black

Jack Black did something no one has ever done before. He quit in the middle of the monologue. Actually, it was just a way to for him to burst into a brilliant parody song to highlight the fact that he's back for his fourth time hosting, and first time in 20 years (he could still join the five-timers club, y'all!). We loved the shout-out to Kenan Thompson, who was a fresh face in the cast two decades ago, as well as Helen (Heidi Garnder) and Mauricio (Marcello Hernández) … who Jack does not know. He's still got that manic Tenacious D energy and vocal prowess, perfectly matching rock energy with comedy in his own unique way. Still no Kyle Gass, but it was nevertheless a great way to set the tone.

Goth Kid on Vacation

Sometimes, all you need is a simple hook. That goes for music and a sketch, and this title line managed to pull off both. Take a typical goth teen and drop him into Jamaica and then have the locals write a song about making fun of him -- because you just know they are. Yes, it was rife with negative stereotypes of goth kids, and some of those seemed a bit dated, too, but it was also incredibly catchy and pretty damned funny. Michael Longfellow was fantastic as said goth kid, with his oversized black everything as he tried his hardest not to have fun with his otherwise typical family on the island, while Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson captured the Jamaicans just observing this probably not-at-all rare ridiculousness.

Virtue Clout Chasers

Who needs social media clout when you can fight for it in real life? This group of former college friends got together and knew where every camera was so they could show off after each declaration of their greatness. From reading physical books to attending protests, working with special needs kids and more, this group proved that pretentious do-gooding can actually be pretty cloying if you're doing it for attention and to show off. Who knew a list of wonderful human behaviors we could all aspire toward could prove so annoying. Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes' attempt to join in (and their dramatic sound effect) got a big laugh from us -- because we are children.

Weekend Update

Morgan Wallen took another hit as Colin Jost and Michael Che talked about Trump running the country like one of his businesses. "Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at good nights," Jost declared, as they called out Senator Cory Booker beating out Strom Thurmond's record for longest-ever speech, Eric Adams abandoning the Democratic party to run for re-election, DEI under attack, and Kid Rock looking like storytime with a drag queen in the White House.

Marcello Hernández and Jane Wickline return as Grant & Alyssa, the couple you can't believe are together, and we kind of can't believe how strong their chemistry is. This was shorter and also much stronger than their first appearance, as the two performers really do seem to be feeding off of one another. Jane comes across much more confident in her portrayal, while Marcello is a little more grounded. Could this couple actually be growing and changing (just a bit) together?

After a tepid response to Che's explanation for why the percentages of black men at historically black colleges and universities is at historic lows -- a lack of white girls -- he was rightly concerned that the audience wasn't going to like him much better after his expansion of National Burrito Day as a lure inside ICE vans.

After the White House Correspondents Association canceled Amber Ruffin as this year's comedian presenter, Ego Nwodim made the pitch for herself to attend and give the roast -- about the food. She then randomly showed some of what that might look like, pacing in front of the Update desk with a new voice and persona that was beautifully ridiculous. The commentary coming from behind her was great, too, causing her to break at one point. But there was no moment funnier than when she gave the crowd the chance to finish her thought, and they gave a very loud NSFW response (for those seeing it censored for the first time online, they gave a healthy and hearty, "S--t!"). Ego rolled with it beautifully, telling them they were going to get fined and Lorne was not going to be happy. This was one of the funniest Update appearances in years!

The First Play

Such a brilliantly simple idea, attending the first-ever play where the audience has no idea what's going on or how it works. Jack Black, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, and Andrew Dismukes were killing us as audience members attempting to engage with the production almost line by line, calling the performers liars and completely failing to understand what was happening. Just the premise alone was enough to create infinite opportunities for folly and humor, and this was fantastic execution of those possibilities -- including what finally convinced the unruly audience members to sit down and allow the show to continue.

Flamin' Hot Ad

Jack Black needed no one else but Chester Cheetah to make this piece work, where he introduced the power of 20,000 Scoville Units into the answer to all those Chee-toh's … Preparation H. But not just any Preparation H, it's time for "Flamin' Hot" Preparation H. Is it a good idea to apply that to one of your most sensitive areas? In this over-the-top commercial ad -- no. No it is absolutely not. One-note and absolutely ridiculous, but Jack knows exactly how to sell this kind of silliness.

Love Match

This piece was a great performance showdown between Andrew Dismukes as the host and Jack Black as a contestant who was dressed just like Indiana Jones -- but insisted he didn't know who that was. It was supposed to be a blind dating show, but Andrew last it when Chloe Fineman's contestant expressed that she was kind of digging on Black's "Gene." Honestly, that was it. We had Andrew getting mad that Jack was pretending not to know who Indiana Jones is, while everyone else just wanted to play the game, and that was enough. It helped that both James Austin Johnson and Marcello Hernández were given hints of personality and some funny lines of their own, to make the piece feel more lived in and the fight organic. This was subtle, but brilliant, humor.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

In a night dominated by the presence of its host, the cast was largely relegated to supporting roles though there were some key leads and moments throughout the night. James Austin Johnson, of course, anchored the Cold Open before sliding into a myriad of different personality types through the rest of the show.

The same can be said for Andrew Dismukes, who was able to shine while sparring with Jack Black as a game show host, before proving himself. As such, our night came down to who managed to make the most of the moments they did have.

Ensemble pieces like The First Play and the clout chasers were a complete effort, with no one stealing the moment. As a result, we found ourselves gravitating to the performer who had us laughing so hard, we almost lost our drink.

We don't know how Ego Nwodim would do at the WHCD, but she absolutely nailed an impression of what she might do here, playing off of unexpected audience reactions and the guys behind her without ever losing sight of the point of the whole piece -- which was to be damned funny. This was one of Update's all-time funniest moments, for sure!