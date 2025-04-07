Gabby Windey Accused of 'Bullying' by Bachelor Clayton Echard After Slamming His Dancing Videos

Instagram

One-time Bachelorette Gabby Windey has never been one to hold back what she's thinking or feeling. She went viral from the first episode on the latest season of The Traitors, which she co-won, for her reaction to seeing Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval was in the cast.

Now, her words have once again gained her attention, this time from ex-Bachelor Clayton Echard, who accused his ex of "bullying" him with some of her comments made during her April 2 appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

In a video posted to his own Instagram on Sunday, Echard said, "Gabby, what you're doing is bullying. There's no other way around it."

He went on to say she was "attacking me for my physical appearance," and "attacking me for a passion that I love that's changed my life."

"It's unnecessary and it's not funny," he continued. "You have such a large platform and you're setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening."

The reality star emphasized, "I don't want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you're doing," telling his ex, "Do better, Gabby."

Windey went in pretty hard on Echard during her podcast appearance, which he clipped for his response video, referring to him as a "toe-looking [expletive], skinny jean-wearing" guy. She further claimed she "manipulated herself" into falling in love with him on The Bachelor in 2022, adding she only "escaped" by the "skin of my teeth."

Echard's season was wildly controversial and unpredictable as he ultimately rejected both Windey and Rachel Recchia -- his final two women -- for third place finisher Susie Evans.

He and Evans would eventually break up in 2023. Windey and Recchia went on to co-headline the next season of The Bachelorette. Windey would subsequently come out as gay in 2023 and in January, she married comedian Robby Hoffman.

"Have you seen his dancing videos? Oh my God, they will make you run," Windey said about Echard during her podcast appearance. "I’m going to send you one, and you'll wish you didn't have eyes."

In his response video, Echard said that dancing has given him "so much self-love and self-confidence." He also acknowledged, "I'm not the greatest at it, and I'm aware of that. I'm not delusional."

At the same time, he said that he loves the opportunity to "work on myself every day and challenge myself," adding, "I get in that studio, and it’s movement therapy. It's allowed me to release a lot of my anger and frustrations."

Further, he said that he's gotten feedback from his own followers that his dance videos have "inspired other people to get the courage to step out of their comfort zones and try something new," calling them "harmless."

To Windey, he said, "I haven't talked to you in three years, and you continue to take shots at me, and it's just unnecessary. So, I hope you do better, and I hope I don't have to make videos like this, but I do believe accountability should be had."

Responses to Echard's post were mixed, with some agreeing that Windey had gone too far, and others thinking she was trying to be humorous. Windey has not publicly responded.

"I really think she was just being cheeky and sarcastic in the podcast," wrote one commenter, adding, "I do agree she took it too far, but I don’t think that was her intention. A little reckless so hopefully she chills out with the jokes."

"Only insecure people try to put others down, specially publicly like that. Keep shining and dancing 🕺" countered another fan. "I love her but I think that it's fair and important for you to stand up for yourself here," one fan agreed.