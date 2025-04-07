Halle Berry Says Crime 101 Costar Chris Hemsworth 'Stood Up' for Her on Set

Getty

Chris Hemsworth can now count Halle Berry amongst this millions of fans.

The pair spoke with E! News on the red carpet of CinemaCon over the weekend while promoting their new movie, Crime 101, where Berry recalled how the Thor star stood up for her on set.

"[He's] a stand-up guy. I won't go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life because he stood up for a woman," Berry said. "He didn't have to do it and he did it."

And the feeling is mutual, with Hemsworth, telling the outlet that he's admired Berry's work for "many, many years."

"I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing," Hemsworth admitted. "Certain people bring out not just the best in you, but also a sort of comfort level, you know, where it does feel like it's a place to explore and it’s a place to examine different ideas and try different things. That was the experience. I loved every second of it."

Calling the film, "uniquely mesmerizing," Hemsworth described Crime 101, per The Hollywood Reporter, as the type of film that "draws you into its world and keeps you in suspense in the last possible second."

An adaptation of Don Winslow's 2020 novella of the same name, Crime 101 sees Hemsworth as a jewel thief who begins a project after Pedro Pascal's character can no longer complete the gig. Berry, meanwhile, stars as an insurance broker, while Mark Ruffalo plays a detective attempting to uncover the mystery.

Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte also star in the thriller.

The film, which is set to hit theaters late this year, sees Bart Layton at the helm.

Layton, who was also on hand at CinemaCon over the weekend, told the crowd, per THR, that Los Angeles' 101 Freeway plays a part in the storyline and hoped the film would "capture L.A. in a way you might not have seen on film before."