Couple Who Dismembered Teen Over Missing Ring Celebrated Birthday Before Disposing of Remains: Cops

St. Petersburg Police Department

The 16-year-old's body was allegedly left in a dumpster near one of the suspect's grandparents house -- after the couple allegedly boasted to neighbors and family about the weeklong torture over a ring that may have never been missing at all.

More details have emerged in the tragic story of Miranda Corsette, a 16-year-old teen mom runaway who is believed to have been murdered and dismembered by a man and his girlfriend over a missing ring after meeting him through an online dating app.

Authorities now believe that between the time that Corsette -- who leaves behind a one-year-old child -- was murdered and dismembered and her body was ultimately dropped in a trash dumpster near one of the suspect's grandparents' house, the couple accused of murdering her went out to celebrate a birthday.

According to a search warrant request written by the St. Petersburg Police Department and obtained by The Tampa Bay Times, Steven Gress, 35, and Michelle Brandes, 37, allegedly spent time after Corsette's death celebrating Brandes' birthday.

The document states that the couple ate at Popeyes and played mini-golf at Congo River in Clearwater. They then followed that up by allegedly driving around the Tampa Bay area looking for good places to dispose of Corsette's body.

Ultimately, police believe they settled on a dumpster near Gress' grandparents' house in Ruskin; Corsette was living with her grandparents at the time of her disappearance, with her grandmother describing the teen as a frequent runaway to police when she reported her missing.

The St. Petersburg Police Department believes the alleged killers caught a lucky break with the dumpster they did choose, per the warrant, as their investigation indicates it was taken to a landfill and its contents were incinerated.

Corsette's remains have thus not been found, though the prosecution is moving ahead with its cases against Gress and Brandes.

Boasting and History of Abuse

In building their case, prosecutors and investigators have spoken with at least six people, per Fox affiliate WTVT, who claim that the couple told them they were abusing Corsette over that weeklong span she was with them, or that they knew about the alleged abuse.

Multiple neighbors reportedly told authorities that Gress told them about Corsette, and even boasted about hurting her. To one, he allegedly said, "This little bitch stole my ring and won't give it back, so I've been beating her ass."

He also allegedly sent nude photos of the minor to at least three people, including his mother, that showed her worsening condition and increasing injuries. His mother denied to police receiving them, but police stated they are seeking a warrant to obtain the contents of her phone. None of the people who were allegedly contacted about Corsette called 911.

A woman who allegedly lived with Gress and Brandes purportedly told investigators that Gress had a history of being abusive, according to the arrest warrant. This woman claimed he would go so far as to buy animals off of Craigslist and kill them by throwing them off of a bridge.

The roommate also spoke out about the purported missing ring that authorities believe triggered Gress into beginning the abuse of the teen. Amid the weeklong torture, Brandes turned up with the ring. The roommate said she believes Brandes had it all along and only pretended it was missing/stolen so Gress would get rid of Corsette.

Despite all of the people police have been talking with in regards to the ongoing investigation, Sixth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bruce Bartlett told the Times that there have been no additional arrests yet, but said there was a "pretty good likelihood of more to come."

Miranda Corsette's Death

On February 24, Corsette's grandmother reported her granddaughter missing. In the course of their investigation, detectives discovered that Corsette first made contact with Gress through the online dating app Grindr on Valentine's Day.

They determined that she had agreed to meet him at his house, she then returned home before again going back to his house. This time, she did not return.

Corsette's grandmother "said she normally comes home, so she doesn't report her missing every time she leaves," Farrand told the press of the chronic runaway. "She just didn't come back in a timely manner this time."

Police believe that Corsette had been staying at Gress' home with him and his "domestic partner" Brandes since that time, but that on February 20th, things took a turn. An alleged "dispute occurred and she was beaten," per the release. That dispute was purportedly over the missing ring, according to NDTV.

According to the arrest affidavit released on Saturday, and reviewed by NDTV, Corsette was allegedly held against her will for more than seven days and tortured. During this time period, Gress and Brandes allegedly beat the teen and ultimately suffocated her by forcing a billiard ball into her mouth and wrapping her face with plastic.

After her death, police stated that Gress put Corsette's body in a car and drove her 15 miles to a house in Largo, as detailed by Law & Crime, which belonged to Brande's mother. Physical evidence from the house helped police conclude that Corsette's body was most likely dismembered there, per the release.

It was after dismembering her body that authorities believe Gress and Brandes took some time to celebrate Brandes' birthday before making their way near Gress' grandparents' house to dump Corsette's remains.

Couple Charged with Murder

Corsette's body was allegedly disposed of on Friday, March 7 in Hillsborough County, Florida, nearly two weeks after her grandmother reported her missing. Corsette was homeschooled and lived with her grandmother after the deaths of both of her parents.

In a press conference held on Friday, March 7, Commander Mary Farrand, acting police chief for Gulfport, said that the department was "very familiar" with Corsette as she was a "frequent runaway" with a "history of mental health issues as well as drug abuse."

At the time police charged both suspects with first-degree murder and kidnapping, police reported Gress was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge, as well as for allegedly pointing a harpoon at Brandes. She turned herself in the next day, according to a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

In his first court appearance, Gress allegedly said to the judge after the allegations were read out to him, "They just said I suffocated--" per NBC affiliate WFLA, before his public defender cut him off, telling him, "Do not say anymore."

He also asked about his co-defendant, as seen on video shared by Fox affiliate WTVT, asking, "Where is Michelle Brandes at?" multiple times. He was simply told by the judge, "Talk to your lawyer."