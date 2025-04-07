Remi Bader Shows Off Loose Skin, Scars From Weight Loss Surgery: 'I Want to See Where My Body Ends Up'

Instagram

Remi Bader is baring it all.

The influencer took to Instagram Sunday to share a candid video of herself in a bikini, where she she showed off the loose skin and scars she has from undergoing weight loss surgery in 2023.

Bader made the video while preparing for an upcoming trip to Miami, and told her followers that she's come to realize that she's been unaware of the size she's now down to until recently, when she noticed most of her clothing, included her underwear, were much too large for her now-smaller frame.

"I've been a little -- not a little -- I've been completely in denial of what my size is now for a long time," Bader said in the clip. "I need to get rid of a lot of things in my closet and get new things because I don't even have underwear that fits me normally at this point."

Addressing the hate she's gotten since sharing her weight loss surgery with the world, and choosing to keep much of her journey following the procedure a secret, Bader said she also wanted to clear up any misconception that she also got any loose skin removed.

"I know there's a lot of chatter that I probably got skin removal surgery, too. I did not," she maintained, as she displayed her loose skin and surgery scars for the camera.

Bader, who said she had gained most of her weight in her stomach prior to surgery, noted that that's where most of her loose skin now lies.

"People are like, 'Oh, she has no loose skin. How is that possible?' One, I'm young. Two, I do have loose skin," she continued.

She isn't in a rush to do anything about it either, noting in the video that she "wants to see" where her body "ends up" before she undergoes any other procedures.

"I don't want to make this page a-- I don't want to be a weight loss advocate. I don't want to be a surgery advocate, but I'll mix in with my normal content, I guess just, like, things you guys want to know or I've screenshotted and seen questions that people have," Bader went on to say. "But this is my body. That is that."

"No skin removal surgery here, but there is nothing against it," she added.

The 30-year-old model and TikTok star confirmed she had privately undergone bariatric surgery back in 2023 in a March 26 interview with SELF.

And while she's so much "happier overall right now" and no longer struggles with some of the health issues she previously faced, such as back pain, she's still not comfortable with her weight loss -- especially because of how fast she lost it.

"I never thought it would be this quick," Bader admitted. "I never wanted to be this size…I’m probably the only person that's ever gone to a doctor for weight loss to be like, 'Okay, but can I still be curvy?' It's really confusing to be so quickly in a different body but have the exact same brain."