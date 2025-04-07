Watch RHOA Moment Kenya Moore Was Suspended for Taking Revenge on Brit Eady: 'Some Nasty Work'

Bravo

"Who is trying to take food out of my daughter's mouth, that's what I'm talking about," Kenya said, defending her decision to show revenge porn at her launch party.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans finally saw the moment that changed everything.

On Sunday night, Bravo aired the now-infamous party scene that led to Kenya Moore being suspended from the television show -- after some controversial behavior toward new cast member Brittany Eady.

While at Kenya's own Hair Spa launch party, Brit arrived with a peace offering of flowers and a card. Prior to the party, Brit also showed remorse about her prior behavior toward Kenya to some of the other cast members -- this after Eady mentioned she was carrying a pistol during a previous fight between them.

Kenya reveals that she has done a background check on Brit, leading Kenya to reveal some information.; The ladies are not happy with what Kenya had done.; Production decides to cease filming with Kenya for the rest of the season. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/LT1XYNLuRo — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) April 7, 2025 @OMFGRealityTV

At the party, Kenya rejected her apology attempt before leaving the event.

However, none of her efforts mattered that much because it became evident Kenya had a plan of her own for that evening. In front of a group of friends at her launch party -- after Brit's exit -- Kenya pulled out a series of poster boards she said she put together with the help of a private investigator.

The poster show was titled, "Who Is This Ho?", and showed a number of images that were blurred out by the network.

In some of the photos, she pointed out the differences in Brit's appearance, before referring to her as being a "trap ho video ho," and ending her slide show with an explicit image of her co-star which was sexual in nature.

The episode went black due to Bravo not wanting to show even the blurred version of the images -- however, it was clear what was being shown thanks to the reaction from the cast members.

"That's some nasty work," one person could be heard saying.

"Ain't nobody trying to see this girl sucking somebody's d--k," another said.

"She talked about having a gun, that she keeps it on her at all times," Kenya recalled of the moment that started it all. as some started to tell her she had gone too far.

"Who is trying to take food out of my daughter's mouth, that's what I'm talking about," Kenya added. "I'm not going to tolerate people blatantly disrespecting me anymore."

"What's lower than here, what's worse than here," Cynthia Bailey -- who rejoined the cast as a 'friend of' this season -- said in her interview. "Whatever it is, that's where we at now."

"I am mortified," Porsha Williams said in her confessional, as footage showed her walking out of the event. "I didn't want to stand there and seem like I was in agreement. I don't support this."

Porsha later told production to cut cameras, before Bravo ultimately decided to halt filming with Kenya. At the end of the episode, a message from production read: "Based on Kenya's behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season."

However this hasn't sat well with the RHOA fans who are on Kenya's side.

You can’t threaten someone with gun violence and dictate how they respond to that threat. Brit took it to the gutter and Kenya fast tracked the bullshit to hell🤷🏽‍♀️.



#RHOA pic.twitter.com/SST8A1OPZp — ♉️ c u n t y 🫦 (@RobynDMarley_) April 7, 2025

#rhoa so Brit admits to the pistol comment, takes accountability, and received no reprimand for it…why would Kenya want to make amends with someone who threatened her life pic.twitter.com/j1Ll2lcfmQ — IamBThompson12 (@BThompson1027) April 7, 2025

Kenya Moore is the most disrespected housewife of all the franchises. Why does production hate her so much ? She brings so much to the show and receives nothing in return. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/U71niLdRrQ — D DONDADA (@spicyjollofx) April 7, 2025

So are we seriously trying to skate over the fact that Kenya was threatened with guns! #WWHL #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FTGbvMzaxC — I said so. (@charcekage) April 7, 2025

How Did Kenya Get Here?

Kenya was taking revenge on Brit, who had previously picked a fight with Kenya upon joining the show.

Things escalated at the end of the March 30 episode where Brit appeared to threaten Kenya after a group dinner, saying, among other things, "I don't play them games, I got whips, f--king pistols, everything."

While it didn't appear Kenya was near Brit when she made those comments, as Kenya left the event with Porsha, viewers heard them discussing what was said in the car.

"She talking about guns, she was talking about, 'I still got my pistol on me' -- this girl is a problem," said Kenya. "She gotta go, she gotta go for real, for real. Please let her do something to me, so she can go!"