Murdered Man Was 'Completely Unaware' His 'Friends' Were Plotting to Kill Him on Snapchat: Police

Manchester Police

Authorities reveal the "perceived betrayal" they believe motivated the "deadly attack," in which a young man was "lured" to his death.

Two UK men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars after what police are calling the "brutal" murder of someone in their own friend group -- a murder they allegedly planned over Snapchat.

According to Metropolitan Police, 20-year-old Keahn Williams (above right) and Kai Nelson-Palmer (above left), who just turned 18, were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lucas Sutton (center) 22, in 2023. While the two were found guilty in April 2024 and received their sentences in August 2024, reporting restrictions were lifted over the weekend -- likely tied to Neson-Palmer's 18th birthday.

Per police, Williams will serve a minimum term of 23 years and Nelson-Palmer a minimum term of 16.

Details of Sutton's Murder

Calling Sutton's death a "brutal murder," authorities say the victim was "lured" to an address in Croydon before being fatally stabbed on May 23, 2023.

That day, Sutton was seen going into an apartment, where he was joined by the two convicted killers. Per police, "whether Lucas knew the others were going to be there is not clear, but he left the flat with Williams and Nelson-Palmer to walk to a shop to buy drinks."

Security footage released by police shows Nelson-Palmer and Lucas leaving the store, with Williams waiting outside, moments before the alleged attack.

"Unbeknownst to Lucas, they had been exchanging Snapchat messages in the days leading up to the meeting with the intention of attacking him," said police. "As they returned from shop in Northbrook Road, Williams produced a knife and stabbed Lucas who was caught completely unaware."

Authorities also released a photo of Nelson-Palmer holding a giant knife, allegedly found on Snapchat. The knife in the photo, police confirm to TooFab, was not used in the attack.

After being stabbed, Lucas made a run for it -- as Williams and Nelson-Palmer followed, according to authorities. Williams then allegedly stabbed Lucas again, before the victim "burst into a local pub asking for help" and "collapsed on the floor." He later died at the hospital.

Police say both attackers "fled" the scene, with Williams being seen in footage getting into a taxi -- with police spotted in the background of the video.

Authorities also claim CCTV showed Williams "wearing a distinctive balaclava as he chased Lucas down the street" -- before a similar item was discovered at an address linked to him. Per police, Nelson-Palmer's phone "revealed the plotting that had taken place" between him and Williams.

Friends and family of Lucas, meanwhile, said he "seemed withdrawn and afraid" before he was attacked and told them "he had upset people and feared for his safety."

"The evidence gathered and presented to the jury built up a clear picture of a plot to lure Lucas to an address in Croydon, act as if nothing was wrong, and then violently attack him," said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

"Lucas and one of the defendants had been friends but in the minds of the group, Lucas had crossed them by attempting to get rid of a firearm he had been holding onto. This perceived betrayal was the motivation for this deadly attack," he added.

"It is clear in the weeks leading up to the murder that Lucas realized he was in danger but he did not suspect it was from those he thought of as his friends," said Howie. "This was a pre-meditated, callous act that has left Lucas's family and friends utterly devastated. While those responsible have been held to account for their actions, I know this will do little to ease the unbearable pain Lucas's loved ones continue to endure."

In a statement, Lucas' family said his murder "has left a large hole in our lives which can never be filled."

"Lucas wasn't perfect, he made mistakes but he was ours. He had a bright future ahead of him, but it has been taken away from him," they continued. "They have not only taken away a nephew but a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin, a father, a partner, a friend and so much more. We sit at home in the evening almost expecting him to come in with a smile on his face, but he never does."

"He leaves behind his young son who will have to grow up without his best friend and father," they concluded. "It breaks our heart that he will never see his Dad again, we sometimes see him watching his friends playing with their dads, and we just think he will never have that."