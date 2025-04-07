Best Social Media Reactions to White Lotus Finale: Devastating Deaths, Belinda's Decision and More!

HBO

The third season of The White Lotus aired its season finale last night, and fans ran to the internet to share their reactions to some of the episode's biggest moments -- including the characters who were killed off!

Season 3 of The White Lotus has come to an end, and with it all the theories about who died during their fateful vacation at yet another White Lotus property, this time in Thailand.

While it's been a wild season, filled with some very unexpected moments -- including incest scenes between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola's characters, Sam Rockwell's revealing monologue, and just about every time Parker Posey said anything -- it was the finale, titled "Amor Fati," that brought perhaps the series' most shocking season to a jaw-dropping close.

With the deaths of two of the most beloved characters, and a third near-death that, perhaps, would have been the most troubling of them all, the 90-minute finale had viewers on the edge of their seats -- and running to social media -- to share their reactions to this season's epic ending.

Chelsea and Rick's Deaths

While it was less shocking that Walton Goggins' character, Rick, met his fate after struggling with the death of his father -- and the man he thought was responsible for it -- only to shoot and kill his real father in the end, it was the reveal that his ever-optimistic partner, Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, met hers as well.

One fan pointed out the yin ang yang foreshadowing between the pair, sharing an eerie clip from the moment the lovers lie dead in the water after Gaitok shot Rick down.

"the yin & yang foreshadowing is unreal #TheWhiteLotus," one fan wrote.

"rick and chelsea deserved a much better ending MIKE WHITE YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS #thewhitelotus," a disgruntled viewer added, with another tweeting, "Chelsea dead. Rick dead. Rick killed his father. The ratliff family still alive. Belinda doing pornchai like how tanya did her. The trio back together and yet somehow Greg is still alive."

Goggins even addressed the ending, taking to social media to pay tribute to Rick and Chelsea's tragic love story.

"Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it… not react… not be defined by it…It’s there… the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there. Always waiting for us to see it… Trust me I know," Goggins began, sharing photos both on-set and off Wood. "Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget. Sammy Rock for being the best wing man a fella could ask for. And every stellar f--king actor in this cast….. You're just incredible to watch."

"Bernad, John, Ben, Kamine… and this whole crew. I love you. We'll always have Thailand. And to all of you…thank you for going on this journey with us," he added.

Belinda Gets Hers

In an unexpected turn of events, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) agrees to take Gary a.k.a. Greg's offer to keep her mouth shut about Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) death -- but not without her son Zion's help turning that $100,000 Greg put on the table into a cool $5 million.

But it wasn't just the money that had social media talking, it was the fact that Belinda seemingly did to her colleague and love interest, Pornchai, what Tanya did to her after leaving the White Lotus in Hawaii -- she reneged their deal, took her money and rode off into the sunset.

"belinda doing exactly what tanya did to pornchai… #whitelotus," one fan wrote, alongside a video montage of Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw lighting up a cigarette.

"not Belinda doing the exact same thing to Pornchai that Tanya did to her in the first season of The White Lotus omg," another tweeted. "(I'm very happy for her though!)"

"Belinda doing to Pornchai what Tanya did to her #TheWhiteLotus," another fan added.

Laurie's Moving Monologue

Just when it seemed the trio consisting of Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate had fallen apart, Laurie (Carrie Coon) delivered a final speech to her messy, complicated friend group that solidified their bond, and had fans putting labeling Coon an Emmy contender.

"They worked it out on the remix," one fan tweeted, sharing a still from the fractured trio happily enjoying their last moments in Thailand.

"this monologue!!! Carrie Coon said 'give me that Emmy!!!!,'' another tweeted, sharing Coon's moving speech.

Others pointed fun at Laurie running for her life the second Rick fired shots at Jim, joking that Coon was rushing off to accept what many will be her first Emmy win for her role on the Mike White-directed series.

"she had an emmy to accept," one fan quipped.

she had an emmy to accept https://t.co/cpzwjoUt2u — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) April 7, 2025 @zoerosebryant

See more social media reactions to Sunday night's finale below:

white lotus finale had some real “the recession starts tomorrow morning” energy — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 7, 2025 @davidehrlich

I’d pay 5 million bucks to watch a post credits scene where Parker Posey realizes she’s about to be poor. — Connor Lounsbury (@ConnorLounsbury) April 7, 2025 @ConnorLounsbury

Everyone has been calling Victoria clueless this whole season but she CLOCKED her daughter’s true nature and pulled off her gambit flawlessly #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/YOIAgwYj14 — 🖤 Sophia 🖤 (@Richard_Vixen) April 7, 2025 @Richard_Vixen

Gaitok driving away with his promotion after being terrible at his job and threatening to quit all week #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus



pic.twitter.com/wd5wxwhka6 — T (@teewatterss) April 7, 2025 @teewatterss

We were robbed from seeing Victoria's reaction to her finding out she's broke. We deserved one more classic scene! #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/m3TfeT75Zt — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) April 7, 2025 @W1lmerSarmiento

“you die, you land back into the water.”

Lochlan was seeing what the Buddhist monk told Timothy…one of the most beautiful scenes in this entire show imo#TheWhiteLotus #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/sRREyxBppu — fellfromthecliff (@bylerrainkiss24) April 7, 2025 @bylerrainkiss24

Chelsea loved Rick more than she loved herself and in the end that was what brought her demise she should have been in the club! Not babying a 50 year old toddler!! #WhiteLotus #WhiteLotus3 pic.twitter.com/uhNcQn9DA0 — kyoshi’s warrior👸🏾👩🏿‍⚕️🇳🇬♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) April 7, 2025 @itsmetheHBIC

Not washing out the blender is crazy — Sophie Holsinger (@sophiemhols) April 7, 2025 @sophiemhols

Sam Rockwell doing this random somersault while drunk and chasing Walton Goggins in the hallway LOL#WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/x4q3YTtWwp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 7, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse