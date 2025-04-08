Man, 35, Accused of Scalding Girlfriend, 64, with Hot Soup for 'Talking Too Much': Police

McLennan County Jail

The victim also claims she's been choked in the past, but never reported it to police.

A 35-year-old man in Texas is behind bars -- after his girlfriend, 67, accused him of intentionally spilling hot soup on her, causing third-degree burns.

Alexander Alton McDavid was arrested on charges of assault with bodily injury with a previous conviction, injury to the elderly, continuous violence against family, resisting arrest and terror threat of family, according to jail records.

Per Law & Crime, he was still incarcerated at McLennan County Jail on $130,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

An arrest affidavit, via KWTX, sheds more light into the charges against him.

Per the docs, the victim claimed that on February 28, while at an apartment they shared together, McDavid "got mad and told her she was talking too much." She said she was taking soup out of the microwave at the time, before he "intentionally" hit her plate, causing the hot liquid to spill all over her shoulder and forearm.

The victim allegedly suffered third-degree burns from the incident, which she didn't report until a few days later. She allegedly said she doesn't have a car or cell phone, but went to the police station to file a report after she left the home to visit the Social Security Office.

The victim reportedly told police the two were together for about a year before he began to abuse her physically, accusing him of choking her in the past, though said she never notified authorities.

The suspect has a number of previous arrests, including one from May 2024 which resulted in an assault - family violence charge. That case is still pending. KWTX reports that, per the affidavit, he's also been convicted twice of assault - family violence, in both 2017 and 2021.