Fire Chief Hired Man from Hookup App to Act Out 'Rape Role Play Fantasy' on Unsuspecting Woman: Police

Tarrant County Jail

The fire chief told the man he allegedly hired that the victim "was into it," and the second suspect says he believed "it was all part of the act and the fantasy," while the woman denies knowing anything about the "sexual assault role play experience."

A Texas fire department is in shock after a Deputy Chief was arrested and charged with orchestrating a disturbing rape plot, meeting his alleged accomplice on a dating app and planning a second, even more violent attack.

According to court documents obtained by WFAA, Everman Fire Department Deputy Chief Joel Jones, 53, is facing one count of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of criminal solicitation of a felony – one for aggravated sexual assault and another for aggravated kidnapping. He's currently locked up at the Lon Evans Corrections Center with a $300,000 bond, after Fort Worth police cuffed him on March 26.

Also implicated in the alleged crimes is 30-year-old Tobasia Griffiths, who was the first to be arrested on March 21. Griffiths is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, but has since posted his $25,000 bond and is no longer in custody.

According to the arrest warrants obtained by the outlet, Jones allegedly conspired with Griffiths to sexually assault a Fort Worth woman on February 21, while also plotting a follow-up attack involving a kidnapping.

Per the affidavit, the victim was asleep in her bed when Griffiths allegedly appeared in her doorway, threatening to rape her. A physical struggle ensued, during which the victim said she verbally protested. Despite her lack of consent, Griffiths allegedly proceeded with the sexual assault. She escaped by saying she needed to use the bathroom, then fleeing the residence.

Griffiths later found the half-dressed victim on the street, per the docs, pulled up in his car, and allegedly "threatened her that he would return and finish the job and kill her if she called police" -- according to FOX 4. She then allegedly called Jones, who called police and took her to the hospital.

Detectives reportedly identified Griffiths after the victim -- who allegedly took note of his license plate -- provided a description of both the suspect and his vehicle.

During questioning after his arrest, Griffiths allegedly told detectives he met a man later identified as Jones on the hookup app Sniffies.

"Jones approached Griffiths on the app and asked if he would be willing to have a sexual assault role play experience with [the victim]," reads the affidavit. "Griffiths stated that Jones said [the victim] was into it, and wanted to do this, so he agreed."

Griffiths allegedly claimed Jones told him the victim had consented to the act and was open to it, despite any resistance she may show. He said Jones also provided him with the victim's address, garage code, day and time she'd be alone and the location of her bedroom.

He also claimed he believed "it was all part of the act and the fantasy," until Jones allegedly told him police were involved. The victim however, told police she didn't know anything about a "sexual assault role play experience" and denied giving consent.

The arrest warrant also reportedly states that Jones allegedly sent Griffiths $100 via Zelle for his participation in the attack.

Alleged messages between the two men included in the arrest warrant suggest that following the initial assault, a second attack was planned for February 25, potentially involving other people. One message allegedly mentioned that the "next plan is to have her kidnapped."

On the 25th, neighbors reportedly called 911 after spotting an unidentified individual acting suspiciously around the victim's residence and following her.

Arrest warrants for both Jones and Griffiths were issued on March 26. Police arrested Jones the same day, while Griffiths was apprehended on March 29.

Following Jones' arrest, Everman Fire Chief Landon Whatley confirmed that Jones was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation, which will be separate from the Fort Worth Police Department's investigation.

"The nature of the allegations and charges are deeply concerning," Whatley said in a statement. "Department command staff is fully cooperating with the Fort Worth Police Department as they investigate this incident... We want to assure the public that we take matters such as this extremely seriously."

Jones' arrest also comes as a shock to his Forth Worth neighbors, who say the suspect had recently gone door-to-door warning about a sexual predator on the loose -- this after the initial incident.

"We were told it was someone else scoping the neighborhood," said neighbor James Martinez per WFAA.

"Mr. Jones and some lady came knocking on my door, talked to my wife saying there is a vehicle out, keep your kids inside," he added, telling the outlet that he and his wife are now upgrading their security system to feel safe.

"You hear someone is in the fire department, you have a high level of respect," Martinez said. "Just to see that he is doing these things makes you wonder, if you can't trust the fire department?"

"This is your home. This is your bubble. You want to be comfortable and to have that popped, it's a rude awakening," he added.